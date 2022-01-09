State buildings dedicated to Virginia civil rights leader

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Ralph Northam has dedicated a set of newly renovated historic state buildings in Richmond in honor of one of Virginia’s most prominent and oldest living civil rights leaders.

A set of three now-gleaming historic houses on Capitol Square was dedicated “Reid’s Row” on Friday. They will honor of Dr. William Ferguson “Fergie” Reid.

Reid in 1967 became the first African American elected to the General Assembly after Reconstruction.

He also co-founded the voting rights group Richmond Crusade for Voters in 1956. He is now 96 and lives in California.

The dedication was part of a ceremony marking the completion and naming of other projects around the historic Capitol Square.