State Police continue to search for missing Halifax County woman last seen 12 years ago

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. - State Police are still searching for a missing woman who was last seen 12 years ago.

State Police, Halifax County Sheriff's Office, and the South Boston Police Department say they remain hopeful that someone will come forward to bring justice and peace for the family of Hattie Gertrude Brown.

Sunday, May 16 marks 12 years since Brown was last seen at a gas station with her nephew outside of South Boston.

Police say on May 16, 2009, around 2:30 a.m., at the Sheetz gas station at the intersection of Route 501 and Route 58, surveillance footage captured Brown and her nephew in her silver 2003 Volkswagen Jetta.

Months later in July 2009, Brown's car was found after it had been set on fire and abandoned behind an old barn in the southeastern corner of Halifax County.

According to officials, Brown is described as a Black 5'4" woman who was last seen wearing a sleeveless top with pants that featured side stripes. Police say the investigation revealed that she left her home without her purse or medication.

Anyone with information on Brown's whereabouts is asked to call the State Police Appomattox Division at 1-800-552-0962 or 434-352-7128.