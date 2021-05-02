State Police issue AMBER Alert for abducted 2-year-old boy last seen in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. - State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse have issued an AMBER Alert for a 2-year-old child that was abducted Sunday.

The AMBER Alert has been issued on behalf of Giles County Sheriff's Office for 2-year-old Noah Trout who was abducted at 12 p.m. Police say the child is believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen at Big Stony Creek Road, Ripplemead, VA.

Police say the child was last seen wearing a gray shirt with an orange jacket.

The suspect has not been identified but officials say is possibly wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, black tennis shoes, and a black beanie. They say the suspect is possibly in a dark-colored SUV or van.

Police say if you see this child, call 911.