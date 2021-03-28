State Police issue Senior Alert for missing 78-year-old Chesterfield man suffering from cognitive impairment

CHESTERFIELD, Va. - State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a missing 78-year-old man suffering from cognitive impairment.

The Chesterfield Police Department is looking for 78-year-old Joseph Max Losee who was last seen walking away from Ridgedale Parkway in Chesterfield at 9 a.m.

Police describe Losee as a 5'4" white man with blue eyes and gray hair. He is possibly wearing light-colored pants, a green plaid flannel shirt, tan-colored hat, and winter boots.

According to officials, the missing senior suffers from cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Please contact the Chesterfield Police Department with any information regarding Losee's whereabouts at 804-748-1251