State Police issue Senior Alert for missing woman suffering from cognitive impairment last seen in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - State Police have issued a Senior Alert on behalf of the Henry County Sheriff's Office.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office is looking for 63-year-old Catherine Vernon Stone who was last seen on Monday at 7:15 p.m., on Old Liberty Drive in Axton.

Police say the last thing she was wearing is unknown, however, she is described as a 5'5" woman with brown eyes and brown/blonde hair.

She is possibly driving a silver 2011 Chevrolet Impala sedan displaying Virginia plates: VNX-8534 to Leesburg.

Officials say she suffers from cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

If you have any information regarding Stone's whereabouts, contact the Henry County Sheriff's Office at 276-638-8751.

