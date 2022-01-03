State Police respond to hundreds of crashes, disabled vehicles across Commonwealth

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - State Police is asking everyone to avoid driving Monday if possible as snow, sleet, and rain fall across the Commonwealth.

They say the drive is not worth the risk of a crash, getting stuck, injury to your/passenger, or the cost of a repair.

State police have responded to 313 traffic crashes and aided 277 disabled/stuck motorists since 12:01 a.m. Monday through 10:30 a.m. Monday.

According to officials, the majority of the crashes have involved only damage to vehicles. There have been no reported fatalities at this time.

As of 10:30 a.m., State Police are currently responding to 137 traffic crashes and 119 disabled/stuck vehicles across the state.

From 12:01 a.m. through 10:30 a.m. Monday, Virginia State Police have responded to:

Richmond Division: 52 Disabled Vehicles & 108 Traffic Crashes

Culpeper Division: 37 Disabled Vehicles & 16 Traffic Crashes

Appomattox Division: 45 Disabled Vehicles & 43 Traffic Crashes

Wytheville Division: 56 Disabled Vehicles & 31 Traffic Crashes

Chesapeake Division: 11 Disabled Vehicles & 30 Traffic Crashes

Salem Division: 41 Disabled Vehicles & 48 Traffic Crashes

Fairfax Division: 43 Disabled Vehicles & 33 Traffic Crashes

If one must travel it is important to know before you go. Check road conditions here or download the VDOT 511 app. Troopers remind motorists to clear snow and ice from the roof, trunk, hood, and windows of the vehicle before driving.

Use your headlights in both the rain and snow. It is also important to drive for conditions by slowing speed when needed and increasing travel distance between vehicles ahead of you.

Troopers also remind drivers to avoid distractions and put down the phone. Do not call 911 or #77 for road conditions. State Police say those lines are needed to stay open for emergency calls.

