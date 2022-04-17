Watch
Stuck container ship in Chesapeake Bay finally refloated

download - 2022-04-17T172307.864.jpg
AP Photo/Julio Cortez
The tugboats Atlantic Enterprise, bottom left, and Atlantic Salvor, bottom right, use lines to pull the container ship Ever Forward, which ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay, as crews began to attempt to refloat the ship, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Pasadena, Md. <br/><br/>
Posted at 5:26 PM, Apr 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-17 17:26:11-04

BALTIMORE (AP) — A container ship the length of more than three football fields has finally been pried from the muddy bottom of the Chesapeake Bay more than a month after it ran aground.

The Ever Forward was refloated just before 7 a.m. Sunday by two barges and five tugboats.

A full moon and high spring tide helped provide a lift to the salvage vessels as they pulled and pushed the massive ship from the mud, across a dredged hole, and back into the shipping channel.

The ship was traveling from Baltimore to Norfolk, Virginia, on March 13 when it ran aground just north of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.

