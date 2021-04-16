Watch
News

Actions

Suffolk electrician wins $2 million in Powerball drawing

items.[0].image.alt
Virginia Lottery
Larry Baier
lbaier.jpg
Posted at 3:15 PM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-16 15:15:35-04

SUFFOLK, Va. - A Suffolk electrician made a shocking discovery following the March 20 Powerball drawing -- he won $2 million.

Larry Baier matched the first five numbers in the drawing, netting him $1 million, but since Baier spent an extra dollar for Power Play when he bought his ticket, his winnings were doubled.

The winning numbers were 1-6-22-42-61, and the Powerball number was 4.

Baier bought his ticket at the 7-Eleven at 1125 Wilroy Road in Suffolk, which will receive a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

Baier, a shipyard electrician, said the win comes at a good time -- he's about to retire.

To learn more about the Virginia Lottery's Powerball and other games, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Safely Back to School

State of Education