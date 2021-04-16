Suffolk electrician wins $2 million in Powerball drawing

SUFFOLK, Va. - A Suffolk electrician made a shocking discovery following the March 20 Powerball drawing -- he won $2 million.

Larry Baier matched the first five numbers in the drawing, netting him $1 million, but since Baier spent an extra dollar for Power Play when he bought his ticket, his winnings were doubled.

The winning numbers were 1-6-22-42-61, and the Powerball number was 4.

Baier bought his ticket at the 7-Eleven at 1125 Wilroy Road in Suffolk, which will receive a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

Baier, a shipyard electrician, said the win comes at a good time -- he's about to retire.

