Suffolk Fire & Rescue investigate chemical exposure at commercial warehouse on QVC Drive

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Fire & Rescue are investigating a chemical exposure of a worker at a warehouse.

Crews are currently on the scene of a chemical exposure of a worker Monday morning at the 100 Block of QVC Drive.

Officials were contacted at 11 a.m. and the first unit arrived on scene at 11:09 a.m.

Crews found a single patient complaining of difficulty breathing from an inhalation chemical exposure when they arrived.

The patient was unloading a container in the off loading dock when the exposure occurred. The patient was evaluated, treated, and transported to a local hospital.

The container was moved and isolated by the building’s staff and crews performed investigation, air monitoring, and product identification in the container.

Virginia Department of Emergency Management was contacted and the Hazardous Materials Officer is responding to the scene. Suffolk Fire Department is working to isolate the chemical that was in the container and the contents.

The incident remains under investigation.