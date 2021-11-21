Suffolk Fire & Rescue respond to house fire on Freeman Mill Road

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded Saturday evening to a house fire.

Officials were contacted at 7:48 p.m., for a fire in the 900 Block of Freeman Mill Road.

The first crew arrived on the scene about ten minutes later. When they arrived they found an active fire coming from the home's chimney.

Crews were able to work quickly to contain the fire to the chimney area.

The 2 residents will be able to stay at the home.

Crews that responded to the fire included Engine 8, Engine 7, Engine 2, Ladder 3, Rescue 1, Battalion 1, Medic 8, EMS 1, Tanker 1, Tanker 7, Tanker 8, and Safety 1.

Officials did not say the exact cause of the fire.