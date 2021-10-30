Suffolk man arrested, charged in connection with string of 2020 shooting incidents

SUFFOLK, Va. - The Suffolk Police Department arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with multiple shooting incidents that took place from late summer through the fall of 2020.

According to police, the first incident occurred August 16, 2020. Officers responded to the 600 block of Railroad Avenue in the Lloyd Place neighborhood after a report of someone with a gun; no damage was observed to houses or vehicles, but multiple shell casings were recovered from the scene.

The second incident occurred August 23, 2020. Officers responded to multiple shots fired calls in the area of N. Broad Street and First Avenue in the Williamstown neighborhood, where they found a residence and vehicle that had been struck by gunfire.

No injuries were reported at the scene, but 35-year-old Devin Williams was taken to the hospital by private vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries from being shot.

The third incident happened October 16, 2020. Officers responded to multiple shots fired calls in the area of Third Avenue in the Williamstown neighborhood, where they found that three occupied residences had been struck by gunfire. No injuries were reported.

In connection with these incidents, Suffolk man Tyre Tyqwain Thompson was arrested October 22, 2021 on a total of 16 charges. According to police, the charges included two counts of firearm purchase by an ineligible person; two counts of conspiracy to commit felony; three counts of shooting in a public place; five counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling; shooting into an occupied vehicle; reckless handling of a firearm causing injury; using a firearm in commission of a felony; and aggravated malicious wounding.

Thompson is currently being held without bond at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

The investigations remain ongoing at this time, and additional charges may be forthcoming.