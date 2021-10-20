Watch
Suffolk Police investigate 3 separate crashes that caused travel lanes to shut down

Posted at 5:55 PM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 17:55:21-04

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to three separate crashes Wednesday afternoon.

Officials were first contacted at 3:06 p.m. for an accident in the 4100 block of Pruden Boulevard/Route 460 westbound. According to police, it was determined that a tractor trailer was rear ended by a dump truck. The dump truck then went off the roadway and ended up in a field. Neither driver was injured. Travel lanes were initially closed following the crash, however, all lanes are now open.

Officials were then contacted at 3:22 p.m. for a two vehicle crash in the 5400 block of Godwin Boulevard/Route 10. Police say a head-on collision occurred involving a Jeep and Ford SUV. Both drivers were taken to a local hospital, with one driver sustaining serious injuries and the other driver sustaining minor injuries.

Another crash took place at 4:03 p.m. in the 4600 block of Godwin Boulevard/Route 10 northbound. A rear-end collision occured involving a passenger vehicle and pick-up truck. One driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. Travel lanes in this area reopened after the involved vehicles were towed from the scenes.

Investigations into each of these accidents remain ongoing at this time.

