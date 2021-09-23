Suffolk Police investigate breaking and entering, theft at ABC store

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police are investigating a commercial breaking and entering that happened early Thursday morning.
According to preliminary investigations, two individuals broke the front window of the Virginia ABC Store located in the 1400 block of North Main Street and stole several bottles of liquor.
Emergency Communications received a notification of the incident at 2:25 a.m. and officers were dispatched to the location.
The suspects were caught on surveillance video.
Anyone who has information should contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line. To submit online, go to www.p3tips.com, visit the Suffolk Police Department website (www.suffolkva.us/spd) and look for the Suffolk Crime Line link, or go to the Suffolk Police Department Facebook page at www.facebook.com/suffolkpolicedepartment. You can also call 888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887)