Watch
News

Actions

Suffolk Police investigate fatal shooting on Nancy Drive

Suffolk police investigate
Storyblocks
Suffolk police investigate
Posted at 9:56 PM, May 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-15 21:56:50-04

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police are investigating a homicide that took place Sunday night.

Around 8:21 p.m., the Suffolk 911 Center received multiple calls of shots being fired in the 100 block of Nancy Drive. When police arrived they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time, and there is no further information available for release.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, 1-888-562-5887, Option 5. Once a person submits a tip, they will be given a TIP ID and password. With this information they can login at p3tips.com and submit follow-up information, engage in two-way dialogue, be informed of the outcome of the tip, and access any pertinent reward information.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

house.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Buy your ticket to win the St. Jude Dream home