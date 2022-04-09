Suffolk Police searching for missing, endangered man last seen Friday

SUFFOLK, Va. - The Suffolk Police Department is searching for a missing, endangered man who was last seen around noon Friday.

According to police, officers were called to the 2500 block of E. Washington Street at around 10:52 p.m. for a report of a missing person. When they arrived, they learned that 61-year-old Darryl Ellis Miller was last seen in the 2500 block of E. Washington Street at noon.

Miller is described as a black male standing 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds.

Police said Miller has several medical conditions that require regularly scheduled medications.

If you or someone you know sees Miller, police say not to approach him until Suffolk Police is contacted.

Anyone who sees Miller is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.