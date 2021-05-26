Watch
News

Actions

Summer heating up on the Outer Banks as the Avon Fishing Pier opens for the season

items.[0].image.alt
Avon Fishing Pier
Avon Fishing pier
Posted at 10:59 AM, May 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-26 10:59:36-04

AVON, N.C. - Summer is heating up on the Outer Banks and the Avon Fishing Pier is now open for the season!

The pier is a popular attraction in Avon as it spans into the Atlantic Ocean and provides beautiful views and a great place to fish.

Visitors can enjoy the pier no matter what they would like to do, fish or just watch the sunrise with a cup of coffee.

The pier is located in the Koru Villiage at 41001 NC-12 in Avon.

Last year the pier had a comeback after being closed for months due to damage from storms and high tides during a Nor'easter. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic it was still able to open, while implementing COVID-19 restrictions and regulations.

Related: Speed limits drop on sections of NC 12 in Outer Banks ahead of peak travel season

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections