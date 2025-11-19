10-1 system advances, kid injured in hit-and-run, what's next for Epstein files: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: 10-1 system advances, kid injured in hit-and-run, what's next for Epstein files
The Virginia Beach City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to move forward with the 10-1 voting system, which passed in a referendum on Election Day.
The referendum outcome preserves Virginia Beach's current council structure, which includes 10 district representatives and one at-large member, rather than switching to a system with seven district seats, three at-large positions, and one mayor. City Councilwoman Jennifer Rouse previously told News 3 that this council vote would be largely symbolic, designed to demonstrate unity among local officials in supporting the voters' decision.
Now, the 10-1 voting system decision will head to the General Assembly, with lawmakers and the governor having the final say. Previously, the 10-1 voting system was adopted as an ordinance and later approved by state lawmakers; however, it was then vetoed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
An 8-year-old boy was hospitalized with serious injuries following a hit-and-run Monday afternoon, according to Newport News police.Hit-and-run leaves 8-year-old boy seriously injured: NNPD
Around 4:32 p.m., officers responded to the area near 28th Street and Orcutt Avenue. Newport News police say the boy had gotten off the school bus prior to the incident. Based on initial gatherings, the 8-year-old was crossing Orcutt Avenue when he was hit by an SUV traveling west on 28th Street.
The 8-year-old was then hospitalized with serious injuries, according to Newport News police. NNPD's release also mentioned that he is in "serious but stable condition." The driver of the SUV was not present at the scene when officers arrived, according to Newport News police.
The Senate on Tuesday approved a bill by unanimous consent to require the Justice Department to release files related to disgraced financier and convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.As Congress passes the Epstein bill, survivors of his abuse want more to be done
Prior to the Senate vote, the "Epstein Files Transparency Act" overwhelmingly passed in the House of Representatives by a 427-1 margin. GOP Rep. Clay Higgins was the lone "no" vote, saying the bill "will absolutely result in innocent people being hurt" in a post made on social media. Now, the bill will go to President Donald Trump, who has indicated that he will sign it — a reversal after a week in which his name appeared in several Epstein-related documents.
"House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files, because we have nothing to hide, and it's time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
Ahead of the vote, about a dozen women spoke at a news conference, describing years of trying to draw attention to Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse and identify others they believe were involved. Many detailed how long they have waited for accountability.
This morning's weather: Rainy morning, sunnier day ahead
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we've got scattered showers first thing this morning, but rain will move out by 7 am. Clouds will clear out by midday, and we will see lots of sunshine this afternoon. Highs will reach the low 60s, about 5 degrees warmer than yesterday.
Expect a mix of clouds for Thursday and Friday with highs warming from the upper 50s on Thursday to the mid 60s on Friday. Scattered showers are possible on Friday.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
