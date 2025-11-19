10-1 system advances, kid injured in hit-and-run, what's next for Epstein files: Sunrise Brief

The Virginia Beach City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to move forward with the 10-1 voting system, which passed in a referendum on Election Day. The referendum outcome preserves Virginia Beach's current council structure, which includes 10 district representatives and one at-large member, rather than switching to a system with seven district seats, three at-large positions, and one mayor. City Councilwoman Jennifer Rouse previously told News 3 that this council vote would be largely symbolic, designed to demonstrate unity among local officials in supporting the voters' decision. Now, the 10-1 voting system decision will head to the General Assembly, with lawmakers and the governor having the final say. Previously, the 10-1 voting system was adopted as an ordinance and later approved by state lawmakers; however, it was then vetoed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.



An 8-year-old boy was hospitalized with serious injuries following a hit-and-run Monday afternoon, according to Newport News police. Hit-and-run leaves 8-year-old boy seriously injured: NNPD Around 4:32 p.m., officers responded to the area near 28th Street and Orcutt Avenue. Newport News police say the boy had gotten off the school bus prior to the incident. Based on initial gatherings, the 8-year-old was crossing Orcutt Avenue when he was hit by an SUV traveling west on 28th Street. The 8-year-old was then hospitalized with serious injuries, according to Newport News police. NNPD's release also mentioned that he is in "serious but stable condition." The driver of the SUV was not present at the scene when officers arrived, according to Newport News police.

