OBX home collapse, NSU student shooting death trial, government shutdown poll: Sunrise Brief

Another oceanfront home in Buxton collapsed on Saturday, making it the 10th to fall in the village and the 11th in the greater Outer Banks since mid-September, according to the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.Oceanfront home collapses in Buxton; 11th in OBX since mid-September
The unoccupied home, located at 46006 Cottage Avenue, was built in 1956, Dare County tax records show. No injuries were reported. Officials say additional collapses remain possible in both Buxton and Rodanthe, and beachgoers are urged to stay away from the site and nearby shoreline because of dangerous debris.
Since 2020, 22 oceanfront homes have collapsed along Hatteras Island — including six in Rodanthe in 2024. Dare County has beach nourishment and jetty repair projects planned for 2026. Local leaders are hoping that county, state, federal and local conversations to help in finding more solutions, including a potential lift of the state's no hardened structures law.
Trial is set to begin for a man charged in connection with the shooting death of Norfolk State University student Jahari George.
Cameron Brown is accused of shooting and killing 20-year-old George in 2023, just outside NSU's campus on Gate House Road. He is facing several charges, including first-degree murder, according to court documents. A second man, Camari Warren, was acquitted of all charges earlier this year after prosecutors argued he helped orchestrate the shooting.
On Sept. 2, 2023, George and his friends were in a car on Gate House Road, just outside NSU's campus, prosecutors said. They said the car he was in was shot multiple times.
Little to no progress has been made in Congress to end the federal government shutdown, which has now stretched well into its third week.
President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers have refused to negotiate with Democratic lawmakers in the Senate, who have been adamant about expanding subsidies for the Affordable Care Act. Meanwhile, the House of Representatives has not been in session since Sept. 19, likely to keep pressure on the Senate to pass a funding bill.
A poll recently conducted by the Associated Press found that Americans are split on who to blame for the current shutdown. 58% blamed President Trump and Republicans, saying they hold "a great deal" of the responsibility, while 54% blamed Democratic lawmakers, according to the AP-NORC poll. Leaders on both sides of the aisle have warned that this shutdown could become the longest in U.S. history, surpassing the 35-day shutdown that occurred during Trump’s first term.
This morning's weather: Pleasant autumn temperatures, sunny skies ahead
Meteorologist Tony Nargi says today will be a nice fall day, with near normal temperatures in the upper 60s and winds out of the W at 10-15 mph. Overnight will be cool with temperatures dropping into the 40s for many. Waters will stay rough today, with 5-8 foot waves on the Atlantic and 2-4 foot waves on the Chesapeake. A small craft advisory is in effect.
A calm and pleasant stretch of weather is expected to continue over the next week or so, with mostly sunny skies expected Tuesday with highs near normal in the low 70s. Winds will be noticeable out of the S at 10-20 mph.
