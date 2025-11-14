2 troopers pepper sprayed, Winterfest on the Wisconsin 2025, shutdown impacts: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: 2 troopers pepper sprayed, Winterfest on the Wisconsin 2025, shutdown impacts
Two state troopers were pepper sprayed by a woman on I-264 in Virginia Beach Thursday morning, according to Virginia State Police.
This happened near Independence Boulevard around 6:20 a.m. when a trooper was told about a pedestrian on the highway. Upon arrival, the trooper asked the 20-year-old woman to get out of the travel lanes, police say she refused. The woman kept refusing after another trooper arrived.
Police say the woman ran away, but the troopers caught up with her shortly thereafter. Then, she pepper sprayed both troopers while they were taking her into custody, according to police. The troopers — who also received minor scratches — and the woman were taken to the hospital to get checked out, police say. Both troopers have been treated and released.
Charges are pending against the woman, police say. This incident remains under investigation.
Nauticus’ Winterfest on the Wisconsin kicks off the holiday season on Friday evening at 6:30 p.m.Winterfest on the Wisconsin returns Friday, Nov. 14
Visitors can see the Wisconsin decked out in over two million Christmas lights in downtown Norfolk. This year, attendees can explore the new 30,000-square-foot indoor experience called "the Kingdom of the Snow Queen."
"This immersive adventure will transport families through a snowy landscape where they’ll encounter a talking polar bear, life-sized nutcrackers, a wise old owl, and the Snow Queen herself," a release from organizers says.
Winterfest will also debut downtown Norfolk’s first walking light trail. The half-mile trail will stretch along the Elizabeth River from the Pagoda and through Town Point Park. According to organizers, the trail will be open every night during the holiday season and is free to attend. Winterfest on the Wisconsin will run on select nights from Nov. 14 through Dec. 31.
Hundreds of thousands of Virginians impacted by SNAP benefits disruptions during the government shutdown received partial payments Thursday morning, according to the governor's office.Where SNAP, food assistance stands now that the government shutdown has ended
65% of the usual monthly benefits were provided to Virginia’s more than 850,000 SNAP recipients. The U.S. Department of Agriculture — which oversees SNAP federally — told the Virginia Department of Social Services that the remaining 35% of benefits could arrive as early as Friday or as late as Monday.
Federal employees, including those who were furloughed during the longest government shutdown in history, will receive full back pay, according to new guidance from the Office of Personnel Management. The funding bill President Donald Trump signed Wednesday night also requires agencies to rescind layoffs that occurred because of the shutdown. Agencies have also been told they can offer flexible schedules or approve personal leave for workers who need additional time to return because of the length of the shutdown.
This morning's weather: Sunny and cool today, warming up this weekend
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we've got a cold start this morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Highs will try to reach 60 this afternoon with mostly sunny skies and light winds. Clouds will start to build in tonight with lows in the 40s.
A warming trend for the weekend. Highs will jump to the upper 60s on Saturday and to the low 70s on Sunday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with a spotty shower possible as a series of fronts track across the region. Winds will kick up again for Sunday, 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts.
Cooler air will return for the next week. Highs will drop to the mid and upper 50s through the first half of the week. Tracking another chance for rain on Tuesday.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
Traffic map:
Interactive Traffic Map
For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.