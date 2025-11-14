2 troopers pepper sprayed, Winterfest on the Wisconsin 2025, shutdown impacts: Sunrise Brief

Two state troopers were pepper sprayed by a woman on I-264 in Virginia Beach Thursday morning, according to Virginia State Police. This happened near Independence Boulevard around 6:20 a.m. when a trooper was told about a pedestrian on the highway. Upon arrival, the trooper asked the 20-year-old woman to get out of the travel lanes, police say she refused. The woman kept refusing after another trooper arrived. Police say the woman ran away, but the troopers caught up with her shortly thereafter. Then, she pepper sprayed both troopers while they were taking her into custody, according to police. The troopers — who also received minor scratches — and the woman were taken to the hospital to get checked out, police say. Both troopers have been treated and released. Charges are pending against the woman, police say. This incident remains under investigation.



Nauticus’ Winterfest on the Wisconsin kicks off the holiday season on Friday evening at 6:30 p.m. Winterfest on the Wisconsin returns Friday, Nov. 14 Visitors can see the Wisconsin decked out in over two million Christmas lights in downtown Norfolk. This year, attendees can explore the new 30,000-square-foot indoor experience called "the Kingdom of the Snow Queen." "This immersive adventure will transport families through a snowy landscape where they’ll encounter a talking polar bear, life-sized nutcrackers, a wise old owl, and the Snow Queen herself," a release from organizers says. Winterfest will also debut downtown Norfolk’s first walking light trail. The half-mile trail will stretch along the Elizabeth River from the Pagoda and through Town Point Park. According to organizers, the trail will be open every night during the holiday season and is free to attend. Winterfest on the Wisconsin will run on select nights from Nov. 14 through Dec. 31.

