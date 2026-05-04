$3M NN aviation grant, Dominion proposes upping NC rate, Spirit Airlines closes: Sunrise Brief

Newport News has secured $3 million in grant funding to launch a new Mobility Innovation Center at the Newport News-Williamsburg Airport, city leaders announced. Newport News secures $3M grant to launch Mobility Innovation Center at local airport The funding comes from a state GO Virginia grant and will support the development of new aviation technology and help build an industry around it in Newport News. "As the Mobility Innovation Center here in Newport News, this is exactly what we talked about when we said that we were going to take our airport and we're going to change our strategy," Jones said. The goal is to transform the airport into a regional hub for unmanned systems and aerospace development. City leaders say partnerships will play a major role in making that vision a reality, including collaboration with regional organizations focused on economic growth. "We're going to partner with the Hampton Roads executive roundtable. That's the regional sort of apparatus and we're going to make sure that we have those high paying jobs at economic development all focused around aviation and aerospace," Jones said. Jones said the next steps will begin with the city budget process, followed by broader regional discussions later this year. MIC will be structured as a dual-site model in conjunction with the Newport News-Williamsburg Airport (PHF). Office space and technical expertise will be provided by PHF. The center itself will encompass research and workforce training at the Newport News Park Radio Control Club.

A new rate proposal filed by Dominion Energy could increase monthly rates by $17 for residential customers in North Carolina if it gets approved by the North Carolina Utilities Commission, according to a Dominion Energy spokesperson. Dominion Energy proposal could increase monthly rates by $17 in North Carolina In a statement sent to News 3, the Dominion Energy spokesperson said this proposal will further invest in reliable and clean energy options for North Carolinians. If approved, the new rates would take effect on Dec. 1, 2026. Dominion Energy claimed their residential rates are 25% below the national average. Currently, the typical bill for residential customers in North Carolina is around $134. "Our proposal also reflects the rising cost of critical grid equipment such as utility poles, transformers, wires, and cable," the Dominion Energy spokesperson said in a statement sent to News 3. "These inflationary pressures are increasing the cost of electricity across the country. While inflation has increased the cost of generating and delivering electricity, we work hard to maintain some of the lowest operations and administrative expenses in the industry to help balance costs for our customers." Service reliability, clean energy operations, and energy assistance programs were touted in Dominion Energy's statement regarding the monthly rate increase proposal. Additionally, a spokesperson for the utility company says they are proposing an increase in funding for their EnergyShare bill assistance program. The state utility commission will hold public hearings for Dominion Energy's monthly rate hike proposal. Dominion Energy provides services to much of northeastern North Carolina and the Outer Banks.