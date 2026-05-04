$3M NN aviation grant, Dominion proposes upping NC rate, Spirit Airlines closes: Sunrise Brief

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Top stories: $3M NN aviation grant, Dominion proposes upping NC rate, Spirit Airlines closes
Newport News has secured $3 million in grant funding to launch a new Mobility Innovation Center at the Newport News-Williamsburg Airport, city leaders announced.Newport News secures $3M grant to launch Mobility Innovation Center at local airport
The funding comes from a state GO Virginia grant and will support the development of new aviation technology and help build an industry around it in Newport News. "As the Mobility Innovation Center here in Newport News, this is exactly what we talked about when we said that we were going to take our airport and we're going to change our strategy," Jones said.
The goal is to transform the airport into a regional hub for unmanned systems and aerospace development. City leaders say partnerships will play a major role in making that vision a reality, including collaboration with regional organizations focused on economic growth. "We're going to partner with the Hampton Roads executive roundtable. That's the regional sort of apparatus and we're going to make sure that we have those high paying jobs at economic development all focused around aviation and aerospace," Jones said.
Jones said the next steps will begin with the city budget process, followed by broader regional discussions later this year. MIC will be structured as a dual-site model in conjunction with the Newport News-Williamsburg Airport (PHF). Office space and technical expertise will be provided by PHF. The center itself will encompass research and workforce training at the Newport News Park Radio Control Club.
A new rate proposal filed by Dominion Energy could increase monthly rates by $17 for residential customers in North Carolina if it gets approved by the North Carolina Utilities Commission, according to a Dominion Energy spokesperson.Dominion Energy proposal could increase monthly rates by $17 in North Carolina
In a statement sent to News 3, the Dominion Energy spokesperson said this proposal will further invest in reliable and clean energy options for North Carolinians. If approved, the new rates would take effect on Dec. 1, 2026. Dominion Energy claimed their residential rates are 25% below the national average. Currently, the typical bill for residential customers in North Carolina is around $134.
"Our proposal also reflects the rising cost of critical grid equipment such as utility poles, transformers, wires, and cable," the Dominion Energy spokesperson said in a statement sent to News 3. "These inflationary pressures are increasing the cost of electricity across the country. While inflation has increased the cost of generating and delivering electricity, we work hard to maintain some of the lowest operations and administrative expenses in the industry to help balance costs for our customers."
Service reliability, clean energy operations, and energy assistance programs were touted in Dominion Energy's statement regarding the monthly rate increase proposal. Additionally, a spokesperson for the utility company says they are proposing an increase in funding for their EnergyShare bill assistance program. The state utility commission will hold public hearings for Dominion Energy's monthly rate hike proposal. Dominion Energy provides services to much of northeastern North Carolina and the Outer Banks.
Spirit Airlines announced early Saturday that it was ceasing all operations, leaving some travelers without flights and scrambling for alternatives.Norfolk International Airport travelers scrambling to find alternate travel plans after Spirit Airlines shuts down operations
An average of 300 flights and 60,000 potential passengers a day just in the next month will be impacted by Spirit’s collapse. Passengers in the middle of a trip must now rebook on another airline, likely facing hiked-up fares as they scramble to find new tickets last minute. Spirit said it’s not able to help rebook flights to other airlines, but it will automatically issue refunds to passengers who bought tickets through Spirit with a credit or debit card.
Some airlines are jumping in to help with the disruption: United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue Airways and Southwest Airlines are capping fares for Spirit passengers, with prices expected “to be about $200 for a one-way ticket,” US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said. Travelers must provide a Spirit confirmation number and proof of payment to access the fares, he said, and the “offers are not going to be open forever.” Additionally, American Airlines and Delta are offering reduced fares on high-volume Spirit routes, while Allegiant Air has frozen prices on overlapping routes, Duffy said. Frontier Airlines is offering 50% off base fares across its network until May 10.
Spirit Airlines cited the "recent material increase in oil prices" and "other pressures on the business" as key factors in its decision to shut down. CBS News reported the closure came after the budget carrier failed to secure a $500 million federal bailout. Norfolk International Airport only offered Spirit flights to and from the Orlando and Fort Lauderdale hubs. A Norfolk International Airport spokesperson said, "The positive aspect of this closure is ORF has other airlines that serve the two markets to which Spirit had been flying (Orlando and Fort Lauderdale)."
This morning's weather: Sunshine and a warming trend to start the week
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says warming up to start the work week. Highs will jump to the upper 70s today, about 15 degrees warmer than yesterday. We will see a few clouds mix in with the sunshine and it will still be breezy with a SW wind at 10 to 15 mph.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
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For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.