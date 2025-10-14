$6.5B in NC medical debt erased, boy shot in Portsmouth, gov. shutdown update: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: $6.5B in NC medical debt erased, boy shot in Portsmouth, gov. shutdown update
Over $6.5 billion in medical debt was erased for over 2.5 million North Carolina residents.
North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein and the State Health and Human Services Secretary Dev Sangvai announced this move on Monday. This debt erasure realizes an initiative started by former Gov. Roy Cooper — although, his Medical Debt Relief Program only aimed to erase $4 billion. Thousands of people have already gotten letters from hospitals saying their medical debt has been erased, according to the governor's office.
For North Carolina hospitals to receive "an enhanced level of payment" through the Healthcare Access and Stabilization Program, they were required to relieve debt for "certain low- and middle-income North Carolinians." The hospitals will also be required to adopt more generous charity care policies moving forward. Stein called this move "life changing for so many families."
A boy was hospitalized after being shot in Portsmouth Monday night, according to police.
Around 7:55 p.m., police responded to the 1100 Block of Virginia Avenue for a reported shooting. This is near the intersection of Virginia Avenue and London Boulevard. At the scene, police found a boy, whose age was not provided, shot. His injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to police.
Police have yet to provide information regarding suspects or what led up to the shooting. This is incident is being actively investigated. Those with information can submit a tip by calling the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or by downloading the P3Tips app.
The U.S. federal government is starting another week without a resolution to the shutdown.Shutdown enters third week, military to be paid
Congress did not take action Monday due to it being Columbus Day. Over the weekend, both Republican and Democratic lawmakers held firm on their positions as more consequences of the shutdown emerged.
"This is about the cost of people's health care," said Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.
"Easiest way to remedy this is for [Senate Minority Leader] Chuck Schumer to open up the government," contended Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.
On Friday, many federal workers also missed their first paycheck, while thousands of others were permanently laid off. One group spared for now is active-duty military members, who were set to miss a paycheck this week. President Donald Trump said he ordered for the “use [of] all available funds” to ensure troops are paid on Oct. 15, adding that his administration has “identified funds to do this.”
This morning's weather: Chilly, windy, tidal flooding possible
Meteorologist Tony Nargi says it will be cool and breezy, with highs in the 60s along with winds out of the N at 10-20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph. Tonight our skies will clear on out, with lows dropping into the upper 50s and low 60s. Another round of tidal flooding is possible this afternoon around 3 to 4 p.m., with minor tidal flooding expected.
A coastal flood advisory is in place until 7 p.m.
Tomorrow will be pleasant, with mainly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s. It will still be breezy, with winds out of the N at 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph. Some nuisance to minor tidal flooding is possible during the afternoon high tide, but a coastal flood advisory is not expected.
For the latest weather updates, watch Tony live on News 3 This Morning here.
Traffic map:
Interactive Traffic Map
For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.