$6.5B in NC medical debt erased, boy shot in Portsmouth, gov. shutdown update: Sunrise Brief

Over $6.5 billion in medical debt was erased for over 2.5 million North Carolina residents. North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein and the State Health and Human Services Secretary Dev Sangvai announced this move on Monday. This debt erasure realizes an initiative started by former Gov. Roy Cooper — although, his Medical Debt Relief Program only aimed to erase $4 billion. Thousands of people have already gotten letters from hospitals saying their medical debt has been erased, according to the governor's office. For North Carolina hospitals to receive "an enhanced level of payment" through the Healthcare Access and Stabilization Program, they were required to relieve debt for "certain low- and middle-income North Carolinians." The hospitals will also be required to adopt more generous charity care policies moving forward. Stein called this move "life changing for so many families."



A boy was hospitalized after being shot in Portsmouth Monday night, according to police. Around 7:55 p.m., police responded to the 1100 Block of Virginia Avenue for a reported shooting. This is near the intersection of Virginia Avenue and London Boulevard. At the scene, police found a boy, whose age was not provided, shot. His injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to police. Police have yet to provide information regarding suspects or what led up to the shooting. This is incident is being actively investigated. Those with information can submit a tip by calling the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or by downloading the P3Tips app.

