Arrests in I-264 shooting, deadly shootings across Norfolk, Iran war death toll: Sunrise Brief

Court documents obtained by News 3 shed more light onto the arrests that were made in connection with the I-264 shooting that left a 19-year-old woman dead last week. Flock cameras helped identify suspects in deadly I-264 shooting, court docs show Both 19-year-old Jamir Bennett and 20-year-old Asia Wiggins were charged in connection with the shooting, but neither face a direct charge for the shooting death of 19-year-old Alexis Styles. Bennett was charged with with being an accessory after the fact of a homicide and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon. Wiggins was charged with being an accessory after the fact of a homicide. Court documents obtained by News 3 describe how flock cameras captured the license plate of a purple Lexus sedan that followed the victims’ vehicle from their neighborhood onto I-264, where the shooting occurred. After the incident, the sedan went to a car wash at Holland Road and South Plaza Trail in Virginia Beach. Surveillance footage showed Wiggins and two men throwing away several items from their vehicle. Witnesses say they saw Wiggins and Bennett put a black semi-automatic handgun in a DC shoe box, according to court documents. Virginia State Police say they searched the discarded items and found ammunition that matched what was found at the I-264 shooting scene. Police later searched Wiggins’ house — where Bennett said he sometimes stayed at with Wiggins — and found the DC shoe box containing ammunition, according to court documents. A gun was found inside the bathroom toilet.



Investigations remain underway for multiple deadly shootings that took place in Norfolk over the weekend. 'Let the police keep coming:' Deacon says Sunday fatal shooting in Norfolk highlights ongoing concern On Friday around 11:20 p.m., a 17-year-old boy died after being found shot multiple times in the 900 Block of Druid Circle, according to Norfolk police. Officers preformed CPR, and Norfolk Fire Rescue personnel attempted further life-saving efforts but the teen was eventually pronounced dead at the scene. On Saturday around 9:40 p.m., a shooting took place in the 800 Block of Pecan Point. A man was found shot dead at the scene. Police say several parked vehicles and at least one occupied residence were also struck by gunfire during the incident. No other injuries have been reported. On Sunday around 4 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired near the intersection of West 25th Street and Llewellyn Avenue. A 47-year-old man was found at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds, Norfolk police said on social media. He was sent to a hospital and later pronounced dead. Anyone with information about any of these incidents is encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

