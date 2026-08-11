Avalon Pier murder hearing; Hampton redevelopment; Colombia earthquake kills 111: Sunrise Brief

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Top stories: Avalon Pier murder hearing; Hampton redevelopment; Colombia earthquake kills 111
One of the three teens charged in the murder of 19-year-old Zane Hughes at the Avalon Fishing Pier in July 2025 had his conditions of release updated by Dare County Judge Andy Womble on Monday.Judge updates release terms for teen charged in Avalon Pier murder case
In December, 17-year-old Kayden Lindsey was released from jail on a $500,000 secured bond and made to wear an ankle monitor, but he was not ordered to be on house arrest. Since then, Dare County District Attorney Jeff Cruden says Lindsey has had two instances where he came into contact with Hughes' mother, Nicole Hassell, and sister inadvertently. Cruden said those interactions occurred at a grocery store and Hughes' sister's place of work.
Womble ruled on Monday to update Lindsey's conditions to him not being on the premises of the two's homes or places of employment. Lindsey was in court with his defense attorney, James Payne, on Monday to accept the updated conditions. "Any contact has been entirely coincidental. They wanted additional conditions on the bond to ensure that the parties maintain separation while this case is pending, which is a good idea, and why we consented to it," Payne told media members on Monday after the ruling.
Lindsey is the only one of the three teenagers charged to be released from jail. Henry Hargis, now 17, was initially charged with first-degree murder after the shooting at Avalon Pier in July 2025. In September 2025, Lindsey and Zachary Rose, now 18, were charged with first-degree murder for being accessories to the alleged crime. Hargis and Rose's hearings were pushed to Tuesday morning.
Hampton City Council is scheduled to take up requests for three housing developments projects on Tuesday.Hampton City Council to take up multiple development requests this week
The planning commission had recommended Council approve all of the permits and the rezoning. The city manager declined to comment Monday about the proposals, but when News 3 asked why there’s so much development happening in the city, a city spokesperson says increasing manpower at Langley Air Force base and good public schools are two big factors.
The empty parking lot on Von Schilling Dr., where the old Cinema Cafe used to be, is one of the three projects. The proposal calls for 255 apartments spread across three four-story buildings.
The company behind a proposal for apartments on W. Queen St., almost directly across from Hampton High School, will be asking for a use permit Wednesday. That plan calls for 68 apartments in one four-story building. It was one of two rezoning requests on the agenda.
The other rezoning request is from the company wanting to build some homes and townhomes off N. Mallory St. on Sargeant St. and Lawrence Ave. Forty two-story single-family homes and 35 two and three-story townhomes are proposed along with a small lake, a new private street, and some alleys.
Search and rescue efforts were underway early Tuesday in dozens of cities and towns in western Colombia after a powerful earthquake struck the region, killing at least 111 people, AP reports.
Monday’s 7.4 magnitude earthquake rattled Cali, Quibdo, Pereira and numerous other cities and towns. Around 1,600 buildings were reported damaged or collapsed. Soldiers, rescue personnel and families picked through the rubble, removing and passing large pieces of concrete by hand down lines of volunteers.
President Abelardo de la Espriella said Monday afternoon at least 111 people had died. Families posted information about missing loved ones on citizen-run websites. By Monday night, more than 2,700 people had been reported missing.
De la Espriella traveled to Choco’s capital, Quibdo, on Monday night to assess the damage and announced he had mobilized “the entire military and police apparatus” to respond, deploying engineers, rescue workers and search dogs. The U.S. State Department announced it would provide $15.5 million for emergency shelter, food and other aid. Governments across Latin America also lined up to help.
This morning's weather: Heat & humidity continue, Severe storm risk
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says hot & humid again today with highs in the low to mid 90s and an afternoon heat index to 100+. We will see partly cloudy skies with scattered showers/storms possible, mainly this afternoon to evening. Strong to severe storms are possible with damaging wind gusts and localized flooding.
Heat and humidity continue through midweek with highs in the low to mid 90s and a heat index near 100. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with an isolated shower/storm possible Wednesday and Thursday.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
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