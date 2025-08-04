Avalon Pier shooting update, railroad crossing detour, state lawmaker conference: Sunrise Brief

Two teens were shot on Thursday outside a popular Outer Banks fishing pier. "My baby is gone:" Mother remembers son killed in Avalon Pier shooting in KDH A 15-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh, while 19-year-old Zane Hughes was killed in the shooting. 16-year-old Henry Hargis has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with this incident, according to police. Hughes' mother, Nicole Hassell, addressed the suspect, saying, "You should have let your heart tell your temper to put that gun back down.” On Saturday, Hassell spoke with media outlets in Raleigh, reflecting on her son's potential and mentioning that he attended UNC Charlotte last fall. “Zane was a young man so full of courage, ambition, love, integrity, and life,” she said. Hassell told reporters that she plans to return to Kill Devil Hills on Wednesday.



Starting Monday at 8 a.m., the railroad crossing at Ingleside Road will be closed for repairs. Norfolk Southern crossing on Ingleside Road closing for repairs The crossing is expected to be closed for up to four days, according to city officials. A detour will guide drivers around the closure: Northbound traffic: Turn right onto Cape Henry Avenue, left on Rush Street, then left on Tait Terrace to return to Ingleside Road. Southbound traffic: Turn left on Tait Terrace, right on Rush Street, then right on Cape Henry Avenue to return to Ingleside Road.