Avalon Pier shooting update, railroad crossing detour, state lawmaker conference: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Avalon Pier shooting update, railroad crossing detour, state lawmaker conference
Two teens were shot on Thursday outside a popular Outer Banks fishing pier."My baby is gone:" Mother remembers son killed in Avalon Pier shooting in KDH
A 15-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh, while 19-year-old Zane Hughes was killed in the shooting. 16-year-old Henry Hargis has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with this incident, according to police. Hughes' mother, Nicole Hassell, addressed the suspect, saying, "You should have let your heart tell your temper to put that gun back down.”
On Saturday, Hassell spoke with media outlets in Raleigh, reflecting on her son's potential and mentioning that he attended UNC Charlotte last fall. “Zane was a young man so full of courage, ambition, love, integrity, and life,” she said. Hassell told reporters that she plans to return to Kill Devil Hills on Wednesday.
Starting Monday at 8 a.m., the railroad crossing at Ingleside Road will be closed for repairs.Norfolk Southern crossing on Ingleside Road closing for repairs
The crossing is expected to be closed for up to four days, according to city officials.
A detour will guide drivers around the closure:
Northbound traffic: Turn right onto Cape Henry Avenue, left on Rush Street, then left on Tait Terrace to return to Ingleside Road.
Southbound traffic: Turn left on Tait Terrace, right on Rush Street, then right on Cape Henry Avenue to return to Ingleside Road.
The 50th National Conference of State Legislatures will take place in Boston from Monday to Wednesday.
More than 8,000 participants, which includes state lawmakers from across the country, will attend this three-day event. Participants will discuss potential opportunities and risks of artificial intelligence, health care policy, election security, and more. Coincidentally, this event is occurring while Democratic legislators from Texas have fled the state in protest of a recent GOP-led gerrymandering effort.
The event will also pay tribute to Minnesota Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman, who was killed alongside her husband in June. The legislators-only luncheons includes guest speakers for both parties: President Trump's 2024 campaign strategist Chris LaCivita will speak for Republicans, and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker will speak for Democrats.
This morning's weather: Cool, comfortable start to the workweek
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we have a nice start to the week with highs in the low 80s and low humidity. Look for a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today. It will still be breezy with a NE wind at 5 to 15 mph.
Nice again tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 80s. Expect partly cloudy skies and very low rain chances.
Temperatures will linger in the low to mid 80s to end the week but the humidity will go up. Rain chances will increase as an area of low-pressure drifts closer to the Carolina coastline. There is the potential for some tropical development with this coastal low, but chances are low at this time.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
Traffic map:
Interactive Traffic Map
For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.