Back-to-school, Hurricane Erin evacuations, Zelenskyy meeting at White House: Sunrise Brief

Students in Norfolk, Portsmouth and Surry County are headed back to school on Monday. Back to school in Portsmouth: Students share hopes, nerves, and fresh goals Reminders for school bus safety: On a two-lane or four-lane road, both directions of traffic must stop when a bus stops. If there is a median or barrier, the opposite lane of traffic is not required to stop, but the driver should be prepared for students possibly crossing into their lane. Several districts in the area have added cameras to school buses, making it easier to catch violators. In Norfolk, a plan to potentially close 10 schools in Norfolk is still pending. Dr. James Pohl is currently the interim superintendent after Dr. Sharon Byrdsong was ousted in June. The school board has until Dec. 9 to choose a new superintendent — the community is invited to give their input at a meeting on Aug. 23 at 10:00 a.m. at Booker T. Washington High School.



Dare County officials declared a state of emergency Sunday evening as Hurricane Erin is forecast to bring life-threatening impacts to the Outer Banks, despite the storm staying well off the coast. Dare County issues mandatory evacuation for Hatteras Island A mandatory evacuation order was issued for Hatteras Island, which is designated as Zone A. This includes all of Hatteras Island, which encompasses the unincorporated villages of Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, Buxton, Frisco and Hatteras. Visitors in Zone A must evacuate beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Monday — residents in the area must evacuate at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday. Dare County leaders recommend using Highway 64 westbound to Interstate 95 for those evacuating north, to avoid congestion through Hampton Roads. Later Sunday evening, Hyde County officials called for a state of emergency and issued a mandatory evacuation order for visitors, effective 8 p.m. Sunday, and the same order for residents, beginning 6 a.m. Tuesday. In a statement, Hyde County officials said Hurricane Erin "is forecast to bring life-threatening impacts to the Ocracoke coastline and render Highway 12 impassable."

