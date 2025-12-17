Boy hit and killed by car, school board pay raise vote, opposing Venezuela: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Boy hit and killed by car, school board pay raise vote, opposing Venezuela
A 9-year-old boy was hit and killed while trying to cross South Military Highway in Chesapeake on Friday, police said Tuesday.
In the evening of Dec. 12, officers responded to the 3200 Block of S. Military Highway, which is in the North Deep Creek Area. A boy was found seriously injured at the scene. He later died at the hospital, according to Chesapeake police. The driver remained at the scene, and police said they were not impaired — no charges have been filed as of Tuesday afternoon.
News 3 Chesapeake reporter Erin Holly spoke with workers at a nearby tire shop, who say they knew the child and are calling for immediate safety improvements to prevent future tragedies.
Angelo Camacho, owner of Angelo's Tires and Auto Repair, said the 9-year-old often spent time at the shop while waiting for his brother to get off the bus, since his family lived in a nearby hotel. The boy was inside the shop just hours before he was struck and killed by a car. Camacho has started a petition — which can be signed at his tire shop — to get a stoplight installed at South Military Highway and Baugher Avenue.
A pay raise resolution will be voted on by the Norfolk School Board during their meeting on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Under the proposal, the board chair’s salary would rise from about $5,100 to $27,000. Other members’ salaries would increase from just over $3,060 to $25,000. In the resolution, it is mentioned that the school board has not increased its own salary since before 2018.
The proposal still requires city council approval for funding in next year’s budget before it can take effect. If approved, the pay raise would take effect on Jan. 1, 2027. News 3 will cover the vote held on Wednesday, check back with us for updates.
President Donald Trump designated Venezuela's government a foreign terror organization while announcing a blockade of sanctioned oil tanker traffic to and from the country.
U.S. naval vessels have surrounded Venezuela, President Trump said, and would increase their presence "Until such time as they return to the United States of America all of the Oil, Land, and other Assets that they previously stole from us."
The escalation comes less than a week after the U.S. Coast Guard, with support from the U.S. Navy, boarded and seized a Venezuelan tanker.
In recent weeks the U.S. military has continued a campaign of strikes against alleged drug vessels in the region. The strikes were conducted at the direction of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth after intelligence confirmed the vessels were engaged in narco-trafficking, according to U.S. Southern Command. Lawmakers have scrutinized a September 2nd strike that reportedly had survivors and was followed by a second strike, leading to accusations of potential war crime violations.
This morning's weather: Warming up and tracking rain for the second half of the week
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we will warm to the mid 50s today near normal for this time of year. We will see sunshine early this morning, but clouds will build in throughout the day.
Highs will climb to near 60 on Thursday. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with an isolated shower possible during the day.
Rain chances will increase Thursday night to Friday morning as a cold front moves through. Showers should clear out Friday morning with clearing skies in the afternoon. Temperatures will fall from the upper 50s to the upper 40s and it will be windy.
