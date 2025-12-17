Boy hit and killed by car, school board pay raise vote, opposing Venezuela: Sunrise Brief

A 9-year-old boy was hit and killed while trying to cross South Military Highway in Chesapeake on Friday, police said Tuesday.

In the evening of Dec. 12, officers responded to the 3200 Block of S. Military Highway, which is in the North Deep Creek Area. A boy was found seriously injured at the scene. He later died at the hospital, according to Chesapeake police. The driver remained at the scene, and police said they were not impaired — no charges have been filed as of Tuesday afternoon.

News 3 Chesapeake reporter Erin Holly spoke with workers at a nearby tire shop, who say they knew the child and are calling for immediate safety improvements to prevent future tragedies.

Angelo Camacho, owner of Angelo's Tires and Auto Repair, said the 9-year-old often spent time at the shop while waiting for his brother to get off the bus, since his family lived in a nearby hotel. The boy was inside the shop just hours before he was struck and killed by a car. Camacho has started a petition — which can be signed at his tire shop — to get a stoplight installed at South Military Highway and Baugher Avenue.

