Chesapeake data center rules, USS Nimitz arrives, US hits 90 targets in Iran: Sunrise Brief

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Top stories: Chesapeake data center rules, USS Nimitz arrives, US hits 90 targets in Iran
Chesapeake's Planning Commission has voted to recommend new zoning rules and a citywide policy governing where data centers can be built, advancing the debate over the growing industry to the Chesapeake City Council, which will have the final say.Hampton Roads cities are taking very different approaches to the future of data centers in the region
The commission's recommendations include rezoning industrial districts and an overlay district for data centers. The Planning Commission also voted to make data centers a conditional use in industrial areas only, meaning developers would need special approval before building.
The vote comes as cities across Hampton Roads take different approaches to the industry. Newport News recently broke ground on a data center at Jefferson Lab, although officials note that it is not a traditional commercial data center. Virginia Beach has taken a far more restrictive stance. Suffolk has approved a temporary moratorium on new data centers. Norfolk, Hampton and Portsmouth have yet to announce what direction they will take.
The roughly 3,000 sailors aboard the USS Nimitz arrived at Naval Station Norfolk on Thursday, concluding a four-month-long deployment as the ship moved from Washington State where it had been home-ported.USS Nimitz and its roughly 3,000 sailors arrive at Naval Station Norfolk
During this deployment, the ship participated in operations with U.S. Southern Command, as well as with several America 250 events. When the lines were finally fired from the ship and sailors got off, there were plenty of hugs, kisses, and handshakes. “It’s so nice. It’s unbelievable. It’s been a long time coming," sailor Michael Gipson said.
The USS Nimitz, the Navy’s longest-serving aircraft carrier, has been in service for nearly 50 years. As of Thursday, the ship was expected to be decommissioned in 2027 when the future USS John F. Kennedy aircraft carrier, which was being built at Newport News Shipbuilding, was expected to go into service. That will mean new assignments for the sailors on the Nimitz and for the rest of the ship's strike group.
“For the next year or so, with the current schedule, I expect the USS Nimitz to effectively be the training platform for the United States Navy, training not just the newest naval aviators but other sailors across the Navy," USS Nimitz Commanding Officer Capt. Joseph Furco said.
The U.S. has struck at least 170 Iranian military targets over the past two days in what officials say is retaliation for Iran's attacks on three commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz.US struck at least 170 targets in Iran over the last two days
According to U.S. Central Command, the latest round of strikes hit about 90 targets, including air defense systems, coastal surveillance assets, missile and drone storage sites, naval capabilities and military logistics infrastructure along Iran's coastline. The attacks followed roughly 80 strikes the previous day, including more than 60 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps small boats.
Iran's Health Ministry said the U.S. airstrikes have killed at least 14 people and wounded 78 others. President Donald Trump said Iran has reached out to the United States about a potential deal but questioned whether the country could be trusted. "I just don't know if they're worthy of making a deal," Trump said. "I don't know if they're going to honor the deal."
The U.S. and Iran are supposed to adhere to a ceasefire outlined in a memorandum of understanding signed by both countries. The memorandum laid out steps to bring the war to an end. However, Trump said earlier this week that the agreement was "over," suggesting that negotiators were wasting their time.
This morning's weather: Hot & humid Friday, scattered storms Saturday
Forecaster Derrah Getter says today will be partly to mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid 90s with heat index values near 100 degrees. We have a slight chance of a few afternoon and evening showers and storms.
Saturday will be a few degrees less hot. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. Scattered showers and storms arrive during the late afternoon and evening.
For the latest weather updates, watch Derrah live on News 3 This Morning here.
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