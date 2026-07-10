Chesapeake data center rules, USS Nimitz arrives, US hits 90 targets in Iran: Sunrise Brief

Chesapeake's Planning Commission has voted to recommend new zoning rules and a citywide policy governing where data centers can be built, advancing the debate over the growing industry to the Chesapeake City Council, which will have the final say. Hampton Roads cities are taking very different approaches to the future of data centers in the region The commission's recommendations include rezoning industrial districts and an overlay district for data centers. The Planning Commission also voted to make data centers a conditional use in industrial areas only, meaning developers would need special approval before building. The vote comes as cities across Hampton Roads take different approaches to the industry. Newport News recently broke ground on a data center at Jefferson Lab, although officials note that it is not a traditional commercial data center. Virginia Beach has taken a far more restrictive stance. Suffolk has approved a temporary moratorium on new data centers. Norfolk, Hampton and Portsmouth have yet to announce what direction they will take.



The roughly 3,000 sailors aboard the USS Nimitz arrived at Naval Station Norfolk on Thursday, concluding a four-month-long deployment as the ship moved from Washington State where it had been home-ported. USS Nimitz and its roughly 3,000 sailors arrive at Naval Station Norfolk During this deployment, the ship participated in operations with U.S. Southern Command, as well as with several America 250 events. When the lines were finally fired from the ship and sailors got off, there were plenty of hugs, kisses, and handshakes. “It’s so nice. It’s unbelievable. It’s been a long time coming," sailor Michael Gipson said. The USS Nimitz, the Navy’s longest-serving aircraft carrier, has been in service for nearly 50 years. As of Thursday, the ship was expected to be decommissioned in 2027 when the future USS John F. Kennedy aircraft carrier, which was being built at Newport News Shipbuilding, was expected to go into service. That will mean new assignments for the sailors on the Nimitz and for the rest of the ship's strike group. “For the next year or so, with the current schedule, I expect the USS Nimitz to effectively be the training platform for the United States Navy, training not just the newest naval aviators but other sailors across the Navy," USS Nimitz Commanding Officer Capt. Joseph Furco said.

