Chesapeake Regional Healthcare CEO exits, ORF updates, Trump's $1.8B fund paused: Sunrise Brief

Reese Jackson, who has served as the president and CEO of Chesapeake Regional Healthcare since 2016, is no longer in that role, the hospital system said Monday. Chesapeake Regional Healthcare CEO departs amid lawsuit, federal indictment No reason was stated for the departure in a press release from CRH. "The Chesapeake Hospital Authority Board has announced a change in the executive leadership of Chesapeake Regional Healthcare," a statement reads in part. "Effective May 30, 2026, Mr. Reese Jackson no longer serves as President and CEO, a position he has held since 2016. Mr. Jackson is thanked for his service and wished the best in his future endeavors." The departure comes at a turbulent time for the nonprofit health system, as it faces a $6 billion lawsuit brought by 600+ women, who were purported victims of jailed former OBGYN Dr. Javaid Perwaiz. Perwaiz was convicted in 2020 of health care fraud for decades of performing unnecessary surgeries — hysterectomies, oophorectomies, sterilizations, c-sections, and other — on women, often preying on those who did not have the option to seek a second opinion. CRH also faces a federal indictment for alleged health care fraud and conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government. The government alleges in the indictment that hospital executives knew about the unnecessary surgeries Perwaiz performed and allowed him to continue because it benefited the hospital financially. Jackson is one of the five current and former presidents named in the $6 billion lawsuit, along with Peter Bastone (2013-2016), Wynn Dixon (2010-2013), Donald Buckley (1978-2005), and Christopher Mosley (2005-2010). Amber Egyud, the chief operating and nursing officer, has been appointed interim CEO.

From airlines shifting between concourses to raising parking fees and plans for more construction — passengers flying out of Norfolk will notice plenty of changes for the second half of the year. More construction, parking rate hike coming to Norfolk International Airport Monday marked the first day that Breeze Airlines moved from Concourse B to Concourse A. Mark Perryman, CEO of the Norfolk Airport Authority, says having the airline's domestic and international flights in one concourse will streamline operations. As it stands, Breeze offers the only direct commercial international service from Norfolk; a flight to Cancun. That flight utilizes the airport's new Customs and Border Patrol facility, which is also in Concourse A. It's just the latest change affecting travelers flying out of Norfolk, which is in the middle of the $1 billion Transform ORF initiative to bring several new facilities to the airport with expansions and renovations to those already existing. Perryman says construction crews will continue work on a new entrance and intersection, as well as a new rental car facility, throughout the rest of 2026. In the next month, Perryman says the airport is also expected to begin requesting proposals for an on-site hotel after a previous deal with a developer fell through. But the proposed location for the hotel has now changed — instead of being built over ORF's north short-term parking lot, it'll be constructed closer to the entrance off Norview Avenue. At the same time, the airport is preparing to increase parking rates starting July 1:

Daily rates will increase from $12 to $14

Hourly rates will increase from $25 to $30 for an entire day. Perryman says parking fees are a major source of revenue for the airport and are increased to cover increased costs, while bringing ORF in line with other similar airports. “We are managing that so we can gain more revenue for parking so we can build more parking facilities and we do have a new 900-space surface parking lot that we’ll be starting construction here very shortly, as well," he said.