Chesapeake Regional Healthcare CEO exits, ORF updates, Trump's $1.8B fund paused: Sunrise Brief

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Top stories: Chesapeake Regional Healthcare CEO exits, ORF updates, Trump's $1.8B fund paused
Reese Jackson, who has served as the president and CEO of Chesapeake Regional Healthcare since 2016, is no longer in that role, the hospital system said Monday.Chesapeake Regional Healthcare CEO departs amid lawsuit, federal indictment
No reason was stated for the departure in a press release from CRH. "The Chesapeake Hospital Authority Board has announced a change in the executive leadership of Chesapeake Regional Healthcare," a statement reads in part. "Effective May 30, 2026, Mr. Reese Jackson no longer serves as President and CEO, a position he has held since 2016. Mr. Jackson is thanked for his service and wished the best in his future endeavors."
The departure comes at a turbulent time for the nonprofit health system, as it faces a $6 billion lawsuit brought by 600+ women, who were purported victims of jailed former OBGYN Dr. Javaid Perwaiz. Perwaiz was convicted in 2020 of health care fraud for decades of performing unnecessary surgeries — hysterectomies, oophorectomies, sterilizations, c-sections, and other — on women, often preying on those who did not have the option to seek a second opinion.
CRH also faces a federal indictment for alleged health care fraud and conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government. The government alleges in the indictment that hospital executives knew about the unnecessary surgeries Perwaiz performed and allowed him to continue because it benefited the hospital financially.
Jackson is one of the five current and former presidents named in the $6 billion lawsuit, along with Peter Bastone (2013-2016), Wynn Dixon (2010-2013), Donald Buckley (1978-2005), and Christopher Mosley (2005-2010). Amber Egyud, the chief operating and nursing officer, has been appointed interim CEO.
From airlines shifting between concourses to raising parking fees and plans for more construction — passengers flying out of Norfolk will notice plenty of changes for the second half of the year.More construction, parking rate hike coming to Norfolk International Airport
Monday marked the first day that Breeze Airlines moved from Concourse B to Concourse A. Mark Perryman, CEO of the Norfolk Airport Authority, says having the airline's domestic and international flights in one concourse will streamline operations. As it stands, Breeze offers the only direct commercial international service from Norfolk; a flight to Cancun. That flight utilizes the airport's new Customs and Border Patrol facility, which is also in Concourse A.
It's just the latest change affecting travelers flying out of Norfolk, which is in the middle of the $1 billion Transform ORF initiative to bring several new facilities to the airport with expansions and renovations to those already existing. Perryman says construction crews will continue work on a new entrance and intersection, as well as a new rental car facility, throughout the rest of 2026. In the next month, Perryman says the airport is also expected to begin requesting proposals for an on-site hotel after a previous deal with a developer fell through. But the proposed location for the hotel has now changed — instead of being built over ORF's north short-term parking lot, it'll be constructed closer to the entrance off Norview Avenue.
At the same time, the airport is preparing to increase parking rates starting July 1:
- Daily rates will increase from $12 to $14
- Hourly rates will increase from $25 to $30 for an entire day.
Perryman says parking fees are a major source of revenue for the airport and are increased to cover increased costs, while bringing ORF in line with other similar airports. “We are managing that so we can gain more revenue for parking so we can build more parking facilities and we do have a new 900-space surface parking lot that we’ll be starting construction here very shortly, as well," he said.
President Donald Trump is reconsidering whether to move forward with a $1.8 billion fund meant to compensate his allies, a person familiar with his thinking said Monday, as the Justice Department said it would temporarily pause its implementation to comply with a court order.
The potential retreat is a recognition of the legal setbacks the fund has encountered since it was announced two weeks ago as well as a mounting political backlash from Republicans concerned by a perceived lack of oversight of the money disbursement and the potential for payouts to participants in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. The Trump administration had defended the $1.776 billion "Anti-Weaponization Fund," established to resolve Trump's lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service over the leak of his tax returns, as an appropriate corrective measure to make up for what officials insist was weaponized law enforcement during the Biden administration.
Lawmakers have raised concerns about the lack of oversight of the money and pushed the administration to either impose limits on the fund or scrap it altogether. It especially complicated matters in the Senate, where Republicans defiantly left town 10 days ago without passing legislation to fund Trump's immigration enforcement agencies. Republicans who returned to Washington on Monday said they won't have the votes to pass the Homeland Security spending bill until the White House works with them to place parameters on the fund.
On Monday, a person familiar with the matter who insisted on anonymity to discuss the president's thinking, said Trump was reconsidering whether to move forward with the fund. The Justice Department said separately that it would comply with a ruling by a federal judge in Virginia on Friday that halted plans for the fund pending additional arguments later this month, even as it noted that it "disagrees strongly" with that decision.
This morning's weather: Clearing skies, cooler, and windy today
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says clearing skies, cooler, and breezy today. Leftover clouds this morning should clear out by midday with lots of sunshine this afternoon. Highs will only reach 70 today, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. It will be windy today with a NE wind at 10 to 20 and gust to 30 mph.
Temperatures will warm up through the rest of the work week with highs in the upper 70s on Wednesday, low 80s on Thursday, and near 90 on Friday. We will see mostly sunny skies with lighter wind.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
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