Chesapeake Sheriff's race, Iverson housing project, Israel's plans for Gaza City: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Chesapeake Sheriff's race, Iverson housing project, Israel's plans for Gaza City
Incumbent Chesapeake Sheriff Dave Rosado officially launched his write-in campaign for re-election on Thursday.
This decision follows his defeat to Chesapeake police officer Wallace Chadwick III during the Republican primary election this year. Rosado lost by over 1,500 votes. To stay in the race, he has registered as an Independent. Since he did not secure the nomination of a major party, his name will not appear on the general election ballot — therefore, the only way he can win the general election is through write-in votes.
In a statement sent to News 3, Rosado said his loss in the Republican primary was not "fair," arguing that a primary with only 12,000 votes cast does not accurately reflect the city's beliefs. On the other hand, Chadwick called Rosado's write-in campaign "desperate," saying the current sheriff was overtly rejected by the voters. The general election will take place on November 4.
A proposed affordable housing development in Newport News — which is backed by Allen Iverson — is raising both excitement and concerns among residents.
The project aims to ease the current strain in the housing market through adding 120 new housing units, but it has sparked significant worries about potential traffic congestion in the vicinity. The Newport News City Council previously voted 4-3 against the affordable housing proposal earlier this year. Vice Mayor Curtis Bethany, who voted against the proposal, said "I think everyone agreed that there just needed to be more dialogue or emphasis on the process."
The proposed housing development would be located near Old Fort Eustis Boulevard, near I-64. One local resident was worried this would greatly worsen traffic conditions in the area, saying that "adding more vehicles is simply overwhelming." Developer Alvin Keels addressed the traffic concerns, noting that any decision regarding traffic lights hinges on assessments conducted by the city after the development is complete.
Israeli officials have approved plans to take control of Gaza City, previously one of the most populated areas in the Gaza Strip.
Gaza City was home to around 700,000 people — however, hundreds of thousands had evacuated amid increased Israeli airstrikes. Many have since returned during the ceasefire earlier this year. Israel has bombarded and taken control of 75% of Gaza since the start of the war.
While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants to expand that control, he emphasized he will hand the region over to "Arab forces that will govern it properly without threatening us."
Netanyahu's plan has drawn criticism from the international community, which has raised concerns about starvation in the region, as well as from many families of Israeli hostages who simply want the war to end. The prime minister has argued that this plan will accomplish both the return of the hostages and the destruction of Hamas.
This morning's weather: Cool, cloudy, and windy today, warming up next week
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says its mostly cloudy today with scattered showers throughout the day. Highs will struggle to reach the 80s again today. It will be windy with a NE wind at 10 to 20 and gusts 20 to 30 mph.
Highs will reach the low 80s this weekend. Expect partly cloudy skies with lower chances for showers. The wind will also relax through the weekend.
Temperatures will start to climb again early next week. Highs will reach 90 by midweek with afternoon heat index values closer to 100.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
Traffic map:
Interactive Traffic Map
For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.