Chesapeake Sheriff's race, Iverson housing project, Israel's plans for Gaza City: Sunrise Brief

Incumbent Chesapeake Sheriff Dave Rosado officially launched his write-in campaign for re-election on Thursday. This decision follows his defeat to Chesapeake police officer Wallace Chadwick III during the Republican primary election this year. Rosado lost by over 1,500 votes. To stay in the race, he has registered as an Independent. Since he did not secure the nomination of a major party, his name will not appear on the general election ballot — therefore, the only way he can win the general election is through write-in votes. In a statement sent to News 3, Rosado said his loss in the Republican primary was not "fair," arguing that a primary with only 12,000 votes cast does not accurately reflect the city's beliefs. On the other hand, Chadwick called Rosado's write-in campaign "desperate," saying the current sheriff was overtly rejected by the voters. The general election will take place on November 4.



A proposed affordable housing development in Newport News — which is backed by Allen Iverson — is raising both excitement and concerns among residents. The project aims to ease the current strain in the housing market through adding 120 new housing units, but it has sparked significant worries about potential traffic congestion in the vicinity. The Newport News City Council previously voted 4-3 against the affordable housing proposal earlier this year. Vice Mayor Curtis Bethany, who voted against the proposal, said "I think everyone agreed that there just needed to be more dialogue or emphasis on the process." The proposed housing development would be located near Old Fort Eustis Boulevard, near I-64. One local resident was worried this would greatly worsen traffic conditions in the area, saying that "adding more vehicles is simply overwhelming." Developer Alvin Keels addressed the traffic concerns, noting that any decision regarding traffic lights hinges on assessments conducted by the city after the development is complete.

