Chesapeake triple shooting, Wallops Facility update, Netanyahu defends war plans: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Chesapeake triple shooting, Wallops Facility update, Netanyahu defends war plans
One man was killed and two others were injured in connection with a shooting that took place early Sunday morning, according to Chesapeake police.
Around 2:30 a.m., officers responded near the area of Holly Cove Drive and Schooner Trail for reports of gunshots and a possible victim. A man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was found at the scene, according to police. The man was taken to a hospital where he would later die from his injuries.
Based on their investigation, police say two other people arrived at other hospitals with injuries linked to the shooting. These two people sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
The Wallops Flight Facility in Accomack County announced plans to close some of their amenities beginning Oct. 1.
The NASA launch site will close the visitor center, on-site cafeteria, and rocket club, according to an email sent to employees last week. These changes have worried union leadership, who say the closures will impact both the employees and the tourism in the region. Denise Bowen, the mayor of Chincoteague, added to this concern, saying any negative impact to Wallops "certainly can have a trickle down effect around the whole area."
The flight facility — which opened in 1945 — works to support numerous federal and military organizations. Wallops has hosted numerous aircraft launches in addition to various research operations on the Eastern Shore. The federal employees union is preparing a response to these closures amid ongoing legal efforts to protect their collective bargaining agreements nationwide.
Israeli officials approved plans to take over Gaza City — expanded operations are also underway to dismantle the "central camps" in Al-Mawasi.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended these plans amid global criticism, saying that Israel “has no choice but to finish the job and complete the defeat of Hamas.” The camps in Al-Mawasi, which the United Nations says shelters over half a million people, were not outlined as a target in Israel's initial announcement on Friday. On Sunday, amid intense bombardment in Gaza City, Al Jazeera correspondent Anas al-Sharif, along with three other journalists and a driver, were killed in a strike.
Germany, a longtime ally of Israel, will not authorize military equipment exports to Israel for use in Gaza "until further notice," Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Friday. This comes as more allies start to pressure Israel to stop its aggressive actions in Gaza.
During his press conference, Netanyahu continued to deny claims of mass starvation in Gaza, asserting "there is no hunger, there was no hunger. There was a shortage, and there was certainly no policy of starvation." As of Monday, over 100 Palestinian children have died from malnutrition-related causes since the war began, local health ministries say. The United States has defended Israel amid growing unease, repeatedly using its veto power in the U.N. to block proposed actions against the country.
This morning's weather: Heat and humidity on the rise this week
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon. Highs will return to the low 80s today.
Temperatures and humidity will gradually climb through midweek. Highs will top out near 90 on Thursday with an afternoon heat index near 100. Each day will have a chance for “pop-up” showers/storms, mainly in the afternoon hours.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
Traffic map:
Interactive Traffic Map
For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.