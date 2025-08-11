Chesapeake triple shooting, Wallops Facility update, Netanyahu defends war plans: Sunrise Brief

One man was killed and two others were injured in connection with a shooting that took place early Sunday morning, according to Chesapeake police. Around 2:30 a.m., officers responded near the area of Holly Cove Drive and Schooner Trail for reports of gunshots and a possible victim. A man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was found at the scene, according to police. The man was taken to a hospital where he would later die from his injuries. Based on their investigation, police say two other people arrived at other hospitals with injuries linked to the shooting. These two people sustained non-life-threatening injuries.



The Wallops Flight Facility in Accomack County announced plans to close some of their amenities beginning Oct. 1. The NASA launch site will close the visitor center, on-site cafeteria, and rocket club, according to an email sent to employees last week. These changes have worried union leadership, who say the closures will impact both the employees and the tourism in the region. Denise Bowen, the mayor of Chincoteague, added to this concern, saying any negative impact to Wallops "certainly can have a trickle down effect around the whole area." The flight facility — which opened in 1945 — works to support numerous federal and military organizations. Wallops has hosted numerous aircraft launches in addition to various research operations on the Eastern Shore. The federal employees union is preparing a response to these closures amid ongoing legal efforts to protect their collective bargaining agreements nationwide.

