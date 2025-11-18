City council pay hearing, man accused of killing grandfather, Epstein file vote: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: City council pay hearing, man accused of killing grandfather, Epstein file vote
The Virginia Beach City Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday at 6 p.m. regarding a proposed cost-of-living adjustment for elected leaders.Public hearing to be held on pay increase for some elected VB city leaders
2005 was the last time Virginia Beach leaders approved a pay increase for the mayor and city council. In 2006, council members saw their pay rise from $18,000 to $28,000. The mayor’s salary increased from $20,000 to $30,000. Under a new ordinance being considered for 2025, council pay would increase to more than $48,000, and the mayor would earn just under $52,000.
Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer voiced his opposition to this proposal, arguing that "the timing could not be worse." According to the ordinance, the pay increase would not take effect until July 2027. Several council members have argued that the delay means the adjustment is intended for future officeholders, not necessarily those currently serving.
A Hampton man is accused of stabbing and shooting his 73-year-old grandfather to death over the weekend, according to Hampton police.Hampton man accused of stabbing, shooting 73-year-old relative to death
18-year-old Kyron Jackson was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, according to Hampton police. These charges follow a welfare check police conducted at a home in the 500 Block of Newport News Avenue on Saturday around 7:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, police say they spoke with a man at the home who told them the person they were looking for was asleep. Officers insisted on checking the person's welfare, and the man allowed them inside. Inside a bedroom, officers found Arthur Jackson dead.
After investigating, police say they learned the two men were in a verbal argument that escalated, leading to Kyron Jackson stabbing and shooting Arthur Jackson. Police confirmed to News 3 that Kyron Jackson is Arthur Jackson's grandson.
President Donald Trump is now encouraging House Republicans to vote for the release of files related to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, with a vote possible as early as Tuesday.Trump says he supports releasing Epstein files
"They're using Jeffrey Epstein as a deflection from the tremendous success that we're having as a party," Trump recently said.
The legislation, known as the Epstein Files Transparency Act, requires the government to release all files related to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. Republican lawmakers initially rejected putting the bill on the House floor. But House Democrats joined forces with enough Republicans to force a vote through a process known as a discharge petition.
The president said Sunday he supports the upcoming vote — a reversal after a week in which his name appeared in several Epstein-related documents. Up until Sunday, Trump had shown willingness to challenge fellow Republicans on the issue, including longtime supporter Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Trump has denied wrongdoing and has not been charged with any Epstein-related crime, though he has faced accusations of knowing Epstein well — something he has called a “hoax.”
This morning's weather: Chilly & sunny today, showers Wednesday morning
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we've got a cold start this morning with temperatures ranging from the 40s to 20s. Highs will reach the mid to upper 50s today. Expect mostly sunny skies in the morning with clouds building in this afternoon to evening.
Scattered showers will move through early Wednesday morning (3 am to 7 am). Clouds will clear out tomorrow afternoon with highs in the low 60s.
Expect a mix of clouds for Thursday and Friday with highs warming from the low 60s on Thursday to the upper 60s on Friday.
