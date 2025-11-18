City council pay hearing, man accused of killing grandfather, Epstein file vote: Sunrise Brief

The Virginia Beach City Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday at 6 p.m. regarding a proposed cost-of-living adjustment for elected leaders. Public hearing to be held on pay increase for some elected VB city leaders 2005 was the last time Virginia Beach leaders approved a pay increase for the mayor and city council. In 2006, council members saw their pay rise from $18,000 to $28,000. The mayor’s salary increased from $20,000 to $30,000. Under a new ordinance being considered for 2025, council pay would increase to more than $48,000, and the mayor would earn just under $52,000. Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer voiced his opposition to this proposal, arguing that "the timing could not be worse." According to the ordinance, the pay increase would not take effect until July 2027. Several council members have argued that the delay means the adjustment is intended for future officeholders, not necessarily those currently serving.



A Hampton man is accused of stabbing and shooting his 73-year-old grandfather to death over the weekend, according to Hampton police. Hampton man accused of stabbing, shooting 73-year-old relative to death 18-year-old Kyron Jackson was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, according to Hampton police. These charges follow a welfare check police conducted at a home in the 500 Block of Newport News Avenue on Saturday around 7:30 p.m. When officers arrived, police say they spoke with a man at the home who told them the person they were looking for was asleep. Officers insisted on checking the person's welfare, and the man allowed them inside. Inside a bedroom, officers found Arthur Jackson dead. After investigating, police say they learned the two men were in a verbal argument that escalated, leading to Kyron Jackson stabbing and shooting Arthur Jackson. Police confirmed to News 3 that Kyron Jackson is Arthur Jackson's grandson.

