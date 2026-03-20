Citywide VB curfew begins, campus officials plan ODU support, war in Iran update: Sunrise Brief

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A new curfew is now in effect across Virginia Beach, but it's different from the most recent curfew implemented in parts of the Oceanfront last weekend.Virginia Beach curfew now 10 p.m. citywide for minors
City leaders approved changes to the city’s curfew ordinance last month, limiting the curfew for minors from 11 p.m. to 10 p.m. citywide. The change applies to anyone under the age of 18, regardless of where they are in the city.
In addition, an “imminent threat” curfew has been implemented for a portion of the Oceanfront. That curfew runs from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and covers the area from Rudee Loop to 31st Street, stretching from the ocean to Pacific Avenue. The Oceanfront curfew is temporary and is set to remain in place through the last weekend of April.
Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate urged parents and guardians to play an active role in ensuring compliance. “I can’t stress enough — parents, guardians — I need your help. I need you to know where your kids are,” he said. “If we don’t get the cooperation we need, you’re going to be inconvenienced. You’re going to have to come take custody of your child.”
Funeral arrangements have been announced for Lieutenant Colonel Brandon Shah, the Old Dominion University ROTC instructor killed in last week’s deadly campus shooting, as students prepare to return to classes Monday following spring break.Students prepare to return to ODU as funeral plans set for Lt. Col. Brandon Shah
A public viewing is scheduled for Saturday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Presidential Funeral Services on High Street. A celebration of life will follow Sunday at Chartway Arena from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., with doors opening at noon.
The announcements come as the university community continues to process the tragedy — and prepares for what many say could be an emotional return to campus. Dr. Joy Himmel, director of ODU’s Office of Counseling Services, said the university has been putting together a comprehensive plan in to support students, faculty and staff. “We have been working very hard to put together a very comprehensive crisis response plan for the university,” Himmel said. “Really looking at the return of students to the classroom and providing a safe and welcoming environment.”
Dr. Sarah Williams, a licensed clinical mental health therapist, added that healing often happens through connection with others. “Healing occurs best in community,” she said. “This is a time for students, faculty and the surrounding community to support one another.” University leaders say expanded counseling and support services will remain in place throughout the semester as the campus works toward what officials describe as a safe and welcoming return. Shah’s family is also asking those who wish to honor his life to consider contributing to a memorial fund created in his name.
Ballistic missile and drone attacks from Iran against U.S. forces were down 90 percent since the start of the war, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said in a Pentagon press briefing on Thursday.Pentagon: U.S. continues to degrade Iran's capabilities amid Operation Epic Fury
During a regularly scheduled talk with reporters Thursday, Virginia U.S. Sen. Mark Warner spoke on his reaction to questions members of Congress asked the Director of National Intelligence Wednesday. “She did not want to say the quiet part out loud, that there was no imminent threat and that this is a war of choice," Warner said. News 3 also reached out to Virginia U.S. Rep. Jen Kiggans. “We have another brief that will be scheduled for next week I understand. So we are getting updates on that progression, but progress is being made and this is a regime that needs to be taken away," said Kiggans.
News 3 asked both for an update on the Norfolk-based USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, which is participating in the fighting. As News 3 has reported, the carrier itself has been plagued with problems with bathrooms and a fire that reportedly forced numerous sailors to sleep on tables and floors, prompting a stop at a U.S. Navy base in Crete for repairs.
“There will be an assessment that is to be done, so we are all waiting to hear what the results of that assessment are to learn what their schedule will be going forward," Kiggans said.
“It may be May before they come back," Warner said. "They’ll do their duty, but I wonder how many of these sailors will choose not to re-enlist after this long deployment."
The eleven-month deployment projection put the Ford’s deployment on pace to be longer than the USS Midway’s 332-day deployment during the Vietnam War, which as of Thursday was the record for longest deployment of an aircraft carrier.
This morning's weather: Another step warmer today, Showers tonight
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says another chilly start with temperatures in the 30s this morning. We will warm to the upper 60s today, warmer than yesterday and above normal for this time of year. Expect mostly sunny skies for most of the day with clouds building in late in the day. A line of showers will move through tonight between 9 PM and 3 AM.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
Traffic map:
Interactive Traffic Map
For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.