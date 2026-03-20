Citywide VB curfew begins, campus officials plan ODU support, war in Iran update: Sunrise Brief

A new curfew is now in effect across Virginia Beach, but it's different from the most recent curfew implemented in parts of the Oceanfront last weekend. Virginia Beach curfew now 10 p.m. citywide for minors City leaders approved changes to the city’s curfew ordinance last month, limiting the curfew for minors from 11 p.m. to 10 p.m. citywide. The change applies to anyone under the age of 18, regardless of where they are in the city. In addition, an “imminent threat” curfew has been implemented for a portion of the Oceanfront. That curfew runs from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and covers the area from Rudee Loop to 31st Street, stretching from the ocean to Pacific Avenue. The Oceanfront curfew is temporary and is set to remain in place through the last weekend of April. Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate urged parents and guardians to play an active role in ensuring compliance. “I can’t stress enough — parents, guardians — I need your help. I need you to know where your kids are,” he said. “If we don’t get the cooperation we need, you’re going to be inconvenienced. You’re going to have to come take custody of your child.”

Funeral arrangements have been announced for Lieutenant Colonel Brandon Shah, the Old Dominion University ROTC instructor killed in last week’s deadly campus shooting, as students prepare to return to classes Monday following spring break. Students prepare to return to ODU as funeral plans set for Lt. Col. Brandon Shah A public viewing is scheduled for Saturday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Presidential Funeral Services on High Street. A celebration of life will follow Sunday at Chartway Arena from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., with doors opening at noon. The announcements come as the university community continues to process the tragedy — and prepares for what many say could be an emotional return to campus. Dr. Joy Himmel, director of ODU’s Office of Counseling Services, said the university has been putting together a comprehensive plan in to support students, faculty and staff. “We have been working very hard to put together a very comprehensive crisis response plan for the university,” Himmel said. “Really looking at the return of students to the classroom and providing a safe and welcoming environment.” Dr. Sarah Williams, a licensed clinical mental health therapist, added that healing often happens through connection with others. “Healing occurs best in community,” she said. “This is a time for students, faculty and the surrounding community to support one another.” University leaders say expanded counseling and support services will remain in place throughout the semester as the campus works toward what officials describe as a safe and welcoming return. Shah’s family is also asking those who wish to honor his life to consider contributing to a memorial fund created in his name.