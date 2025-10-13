Coastal storm delays Carnival Sunshine, NC 12 closure, Israeli hostages released: Sunrise Brief

The Carnival Sunshine's arrival and subsequent departure from Norfolk was delayed to Monday as strong winds and rough seas from a coastal storm continue to impact the region. Carnival Sunshine docking, departure in Norfolk delayed due to forecast In a message to guests Saturday, the cruise line said the ship was encountering “strong winds and high seas” while sailing back to Norfolk. The disembarkment of guests from the current voyage was initially scheduled for Sunday. Weather forecasts indicated that unfavorable conditions would persist through Sunday evening both offshore and across the Chesapeake Bay — the main waterway leading into the port. Guests are asked to arrive during their originally selected Terminal Arrival Appointment time and to be on board by the final boarding time listed on their passes. The ship will depart shortly after embarkation is complete. Because of the shortened cruise, guests will receive a one-day, pro-rated refund of their cruise fare, credited to their original form of payment within about three weeks.



Portions of North Carolina Highway 12 closed across multiple Outer Banks locations due to ocean overwash brought in by a strong coastal storm — impacted sections are expected to reopen Monday at noon. Coastal storm brings NC-12 closures to the Outer Banks NC 12 remains closed on both Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands as NCDOT crews continue emergency dune restoration work. Crews planned to work through the night and return Monday morning to continue repairs. NC 12 is also closed on Pea Island between the Marc Basnight Bridge and Rodanthe after a dune breach — this stretch of the road is expected to reopen at noon, weather permitting. Farther south, NC 12 on Cedar Island is closed between Old Cedar Island Road and Lola Road due to ocean overwash. The Cedar Island–Ocracoke ferry route remains suspended because of rough conditions. Drivers can find the latest road and ferry information at DriveNC.gov.

