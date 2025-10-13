Coastal storm delays Carnival Sunshine, NC 12 closure, Israeli hostages released: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Coastal storm delays Carnival Sunshine, NC 12 closure, Israeli hostages released
The Carnival Sunshine's arrival and subsequent departure from Norfolk was delayed to Monday as strong winds and rough seas from a coastal storm continue to impact the region.Carnival Sunshine docking, departure in Norfolk delayed due to forecast
In a message to guests Saturday, the cruise line said the ship was encountering “strong winds and high seas” while sailing back to Norfolk. The disembarkment of guests from the current voyage was initially scheduled for Sunday. Weather forecasts indicated that unfavorable conditions would persist through Sunday evening both offshore and across the Chesapeake Bay — the main waterway leading into the port.
Guests are asked to arrive during their originally selected Terminal Arrival Appointment time and to be on board by the final boarding time listed on their passes. The ship will depart shortly after embarkation is complete. Because of the shortened cruise, guests will receive a one-day, pro-rated refund of their cruise fare, credited to their original form of payment within about three weeks.
Portions of North Carolina Highway 12 closed across multiple Outer Banks locations due to ocean overwash brought in by a strong coastal storm — impacted sections are expected to reopen Monday at noon.Coastal storm brings NC-12 closures to the Outer Banks
NC 12 remains closed on both Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands as NCDOT crews continue emergency dune restoration work. Crews planned to work through the night and return Monday morning to continue repairs. NC 12 is also closed on Pea Island between the Marc Basnight Bridge and Rodanthe after a dune breach — this stretch of the road is expected to reopen at noon, weather permitting.
Farther south, NC 12 on Cedar Island is closed between Old Cedar Island Road and Lola Road due to ocean overwash. The Cedar Island–Ocracoke ferry route remains suspended because of rough conditions. Drivers can find the latest road and ferry information at DriveNC.gov.
All 20 of the last living hostages were released by Hamas on Monday, according to the Israeli military.
President Donald Trump has arrived at an Egypt Peace Summit to discuss postwar plans. Both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will attend the summit. Trump has repeatedly suggested since Sunday night that the war is over — but, the U.S.-brokered ceasefire could still face challenges.
The timing has not yet been announced for the release of some 2,000 Palestinian prisoners held in Israel who are to be freed under the deal. They include 250 people serving life sentences in addition to 1,700 people seized from Gaza during the war and held without charge.
Armed policemen were seen on Gaza City streets and in southern Gaza on Saturday, providing a sense of security to the local population. The police also provided security for aid trucks driving through areas not controlled by the Israeli military, according to residents. Associated Press footage showed dozens of trucks crossing the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing with the Gaza Strip.
This morning's weather: Lingering showers with temps in the 60s
Meteorologist Tony Nargi says Today we're expected to see some improvement in the forecast, with less tidal flooding along with little rain and lighter winds. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s with winds out of the N at 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.
Lingering showers and drizzle are expected throughout the day, with minimal rainfall accumulations expected. Minor to moderate tidal flooding is expected during the afternoon high tide. Tonight temperatures will drop into the 50s with cloudy skies remaining.
Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible in the morning. It will still be breezy ,with winds out of the N at 10-20 mph gusting to 30 mph at times. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s. Some nuisance to minor tidal flooding is possible during the afternoon. Overnight Tuesday some clearing is expected.
For the latest weather updates, watch Tony live on News 3 This Morning here.
Traffic map:
Interactive Traffic Map
For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.