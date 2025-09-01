Collective bargaining push, Confederate statue removed, more deportations halted: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Collective bargaining push, Confederate statue removed, more deportations halted
On Labor Day, workers in Portsmouth will rally in an effort to push the city council to adopt a formal ordinance regarding collective bargaining.‘A symbol of hope’: Union advocates urge action on collective bargaining in Portsmouth
The gathering will take place at the “Labor Day discussion and fellowship” event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Great Awakening United Church of Christ on High Street to energize the community behind this effort.
Portsmouth made headlines in Nov. 2023 when the City Council voted 4-2 to authorize collective bargaining, becoming the first locality in Hampton Roads to do so. However, the city has yet to pass an implementing ordinance that would lay out procedures and timelines for negotiations with public sector unions.
Critics of public-sector collective bargaining — such as Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover — cite costs as a main worry, arguing that these employees already receive generous benefits. On the other hand, Tangela Randall, a support coordinator who works with individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, says bold action in favor of collective bargaining "can serve as a symbol of hope, embodying the very essence of democracy."
The Confederate monument in downtown Edenton was removed late Saturday evening, according to reporting by the Daily Advance.Confederate statue taken down in downtown Edenton
The monument was first installed outside Edenton's 1767 Courthouse in 1909, then moved to South Broad Street more than 50 years later. Observers said the memorial was transported to the old Chowan County Jail and placed inside a walled enclosure. Plans call for the monument to eventually be relocated to Veterans Memorial Park on Court Street, but no site preparation has begun there.
The move followed an Aug. 18 ruling by Superior Court Judge Wayland J. Sermons, who vacated an injunction that had allowed the Sons of Confederate Veterans to keep the monument in place since 1961. The Daily Advance reported the late-night removal may have been prompted by outside monument supporters who have regularly marched at the site.
A federal judge blocked the Trump administration from deporting unaccompanied migrant children to Guatemala on Sunday.
The children were already on the plane when this order was issued by U.S. District Court Judge Sparkle Sooknanan. The Justice Department said 76 unaccompanied children were slated for deportation — 16 of them will now return to the Department of Health & Human Services' custody, joining the roughly 2,000 children already in their care. Sooknanan's temporary restraining order will last for 14 days.
The effort to deport these migrant children was allegedly accelerated by the Trump administration after Sooknanan issued a temporary restraining order regarding the attempted deportation of 10 migrant children to Guatemala. She then abruptly moved the next hearing for the case up — so she could issue a broader temporary restraining order — after being alerted that some migrant children were already in the process of being deported.
This morning's weather: Nice again today, Warming back to the 80s this week
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says our nice stretch of weather continues. Highs in the upper 70s today, below normal for this time of year. We will see partly cloudy skies with a slim chance for a shower. The biggest issue today with be the wind, NE at 10 to 15 and stronger near the water.
The wind will back down for Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and low rain chances. Highs will return to the upper 70s.
