Copeland expected to plead guilty, VB safety task force, Israel and Iran strikes: Sunrise Brief

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Top stories: Copeland expected to plead guilty, VB safety task force, Israel and Iran strikes
The sailor accused of killing Petty Officer Angelina Resendiz is expected to plead guilty to some charges during a hearing Monday morning at Naval Station Norfolk.
A two-day plea hearing is set to begin Monday for Jermiah Copeland, the sailor charged with murder, sexual assault, aggravated assault, sexual misconduct and obstruction of justice in connection with Resendiz’s death. Monday also marks 365 days since Copeland was placed in pretrial confinement.
During a hearing Friday, his attorneys argued the conditions of that confinement have amounted to punishment. They are asking a military judge to apply a three-for-one credit toward any future sentence, arguing his time in the brig has contributed to mental health issues and limited access to his legal team. Prosecutors pushed back, saying the confinement has been justified and that Copeland should remain in the brig.
Attorneys say the hearing Monday will likely include a providency inquiry, a process unique to military courts where a judge determines whether a defendant is voluntarily pleading guilty. The hearing is expected to last two days. If the judge accepts the plea, it will bring the criminal case a major step closer to its conclusion. If the judge does not accept a plea—then the case would go back to a trial. Resendiz's mother says she was told a proposed plea agreement would include 40 years in prison for Copeland to plead guilty to murder, with the possibility of additional time related to other cases.
Thousands packed the Virginia Beach Oceanfront for Sand Soccer Championships as a new mayoral task force works to make the city safer this summer.Sand Soccer Championships and new safety task force highlight a promising summer for Virginia Beach
With dozens of fields covering the beach, the tournament brought together players, families and fans from across the region. Attendees said events like this show how the Oceanfront can bring people together. "Amazing, normally it's pretty chill but having it all is going on right now, it kind of brings a lot of people together,” Marcus Pratt said. “You kind of interact with people that you wouldn't expect to interact with you even if you're not watching the game, even if you still want to be chilling, you interacted a lot."
Creating more of those positive experiences is one reason Mayor Bobby Dyer launched the Mayor's Task Force for a Safer Virginia Beach. The group is made up of community leaders, business owners and residents tasked with finding ways to improve safety while keeping the city welcoming and vibrant. One member is local DJ and creative Gabe Niles. He believes making Virginia Beach safer starts with making more people feel included and invested in their community.
"It's as simple as inclusion you know what I mean, like it's not even just giving something people can do. It's like being proud," Niles said. Niles said he hopes local artists, musicians and community groups can help create more positive spaces throughout the city. "I wanna aim to make sure that we are activating and rewarding. A lot of people that are local that are creating a safe space," Niles said. For beachgoers this weekend, events like sand soccer are already showing what that can look like. Niles said he is excited for what the task force can do for the city to make for an exciting and safer summer.
Israel and Iran traded fire early Monday in retaliatory strikes that threatened to drag the Middle East back into a full-scale regional war, while Yemen’s Houthi rebels also fired at Israel and warned they would target Israel-affiliated ships in the Red Sea, further escalating tension, AP News reports.
Israel launched strikes on central and western Iran early Monday in response to missile fire from Tehran, and Iran retaliated with waves of attacks. It was the first exchange of fire since an April 8 ceasefire was reached. Explosions could be heard in central Israel as air defenses sought to intercept incoming Iranian fire. Sirens also sounded across neighboring Jordan.
Iran warned that the United States would be responsible for any escalation. “No one believes that the Israeli regime would take any action without coordination with the United States,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said during a briefing with journalists in Tehran. “The United States bears responsibility for the Israeli regime’s aggression, and it will also be responsible for the consequences of any escalation in tensions.”
Speaking before Israel’s strikes on Iran, a senior U.S. official on Sunday said U.S. President Donald Trump had called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to urge him not to retaliate immediately for the Iranian missile attack. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe a private phone call, said Trump believed he had convinced Netanyahu to wait. Two regional officials said concerted diplomatic efforts were underway Monday to salvage the ceasefire between Iran and the United States after the exchange of strikes between Israel and Iran.
This morning's weather: Cooler & windy today, Back to the 90s later this week
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says warm and muggy this morning with temperatures near 70 degrees. Temperatures will struggle to reach 80 today with falling humidity. We will see mostly sunny skies today, but it will be windy with a NE wind at 10 to 20 mph.
Winds will relax for tomorrow with a mix of sun & clouds. Highs will warm to the low 80s tomorrow, near normal for this time of year.
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