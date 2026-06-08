Copeland expected to plead guilty, VB safety task force, Israel and Iran strikes: Sunrise Brief

The sailor accused of killing Petty Officer Angelina Resendiz is expected to plead guilty to some charges during a hearing Monday morning at Naval Station Norfolk. A two-day plea hearing is set to begin Monday for Jermiah Copeland, the sailor charged with murder, sexual assault, aggravated assault, sexual misconduct and obstruction of justice in connection with Resendiz’s death. Monday also marks 365 days since Copeland was placed in pretrial confinement. During a hearing Friday, his attorneys argued the conditions of that confinement have amounted to punishment. They are asking a military judge to apply a three-for-one credit toward any future sentence, arguing his time in the brig has contributed to mental health issues and limited access to his legal team. Prosecutors pushed back, saying the confinement has been justified and that Copeland should remain in the brig. Attorneys say the hearing Monday will likely include a providency inquiry, a process unique to military courts where a judge determines whether a defendant is voluntarily pleading guilty. The hearing is expected to last two days. If the judge accepts the plea, it will bring the criminal case a major step closer to its conclusion. If the judge does not accept a plea—then the case would go back to a trial. Resendiz's mother says she was told a proposed plea agreement would include 40 years in prison for Copeland to plead guilty to murder, with the possibility of additional time related to other cases.

Thousands packed the Virginia Beach Oceanfront for Sand Soccer Championships as a new mayoral task force works to make the city safer this summer. Sand Soccer Championships and new safety task force highlight a promising summer for Virginia Beach With dozens of fields covering the beach, the tournament brought together players, families and fans from across the region. Attendees said events like this show how the Oceanfront can bring people together. "Amazing, normally it's pretty chill but having it all is going on right now, it kind of brings a lot of people together,” Marcus Pratt said. “You kind of interact with people that you wouldn't expect to interact with you even if you're not watching the game, even if you still want to be chilling, you interacted a lot." Creating more of those positive experiences is one reason Mayor Bobby Dyer launched the Mayor's Task Force for a Safer Virginia Beach. The group is made up of community leaders, business owners and residents tasked with finding ways to improve safety while keeping the city welcoming and vibrant. One member is local DJ and creative Gabe Niles. He believes making Virginia Beach safer starts with making more people feel included and invested in their community. "It's as simple as inclusion you know what I mean, like it's not even just giving something people can do. It's like being proud," Niles said. Niles said he hopes local artists, musicians and community groups can help create more positive spaces throughout the city. "I wanna aim to make sure that we are activating and rewarding. A lot of people that are local that are creating a safe space," Niles said. For beachgoers this weekend, events like sand soccer are already showing what that can look like. Niles said he is excited for what the task force can do for the city to make for an exciting and safer summer.