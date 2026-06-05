Copeland hearing, Rolin Hill wrongful death lawsuit, $70B bill for ICE, CBP: Sunrise Brief

Jermiah Copeland, the sailor accused of killing Petty Officer Angelina Resendiz in late May or early June 2025, heads to court Friday morning at Naval Station Norfolk. Sailor accused in murder of Angelina Resendiz may enter plea: Family attorney Attorney Marshall Griffin, who has been working with Esmeralda Castle, told News 3's Jay Greene the Navy recently removed the previously scheduled two-week trial from its docket and replaced it with a two-day hearing scheduled for June 8-9. “We would expect to see a plea hearing,” Griffin said. “The accused is going to enter pleas.” In an interview with News 3, Castle detailed the possible plea agreement, saying Copeland could face a 40-year sentence if he pleads guilty to murder. Copeland is charged under the Uniform Code of Military Justice with murder, sexual assault, aggravated assault, sexual misconduct and obstruction of justice in connection with Resendiz’s death. He has also been accused of assaulting multiple other sailors. Friday’s hearing could decide if the case goes to trial or ends in a plea deal. Griffin said Resendiz’s family was asked to provide input on proposed plea terms and possible sentencing outcomes, but stressed nothing has been finalized. If a plea agreement moves forward, the military court would hold what is known as a providency hearing — a process Griffin said is unique to military courts. During that hearing, a judge determines whether the accused is voluntarily pleading guilty because they believe they are guilty.

A newly-filed lawsuit is seeking millions of dollars in damages over the death of Rolin Hill, a man who passed away in the hospital after suffering from a medical emergency while in jail back in 2024. $25M lawsuit filed against VB law enforcement over Rolin Hill's in-custody death The wrongful death lawsuit is seeking $25 million. It was filed by Kenneth LaDuca, an attorney with the Price Benowitz, LLP law firm. The plaintiff in this case is Stanley Hill, Rolin Hill's father. News 3 learned that civil rights attorney Ben Crump is working with the plaintiffs on this case. The defendants named in the lawsuit are the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office (VBSO), the Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD), the Virginia Beach Emergency Communications & Citizens Service (VBECCS), and all Virginia Beach law enforcement. The lawsuit alleges that Hill died from injuries he suffered after being beaten by Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office deputies in June 2024. It alleges that VBSO, VBPD and VBECCS failed to have policies in place to train their employees on use of force and crisis intervention for people experiencing a mental health crisis. This new lawsuit comes amid criminal proceedings against three former Virginia Beach deputies that are accused in the death of Hill. During a bond hearing for former deputies Eric Baptiste, Michael Kidd, and Kevin Wilson, the judge called the bodycam video horrific, but added that it didn't answer whether the former deputies would be a danger in the future. The judge set bail at $5,000 and required the men's passports to be turned over, but gave no restrictions on movement. Baptiste’s case is scheduled to begin on Sept. 28, 2026 — more than two years after Hill’s death. Kidd’s trial is set to begin on Dec. 1, 2026. A trial date for Wilson is set for Feb. 8, 2027.