Copeland sentenced, NN City Center curfew, House passes bill to fund ICE, CBP: Sunrise Brief

Jermiah Copeland has been sentenced to 43 years in prison after pleading guilty on Monday to unpremeditated murder in the death of Petty Officer Angelina Resendiz. Jermiah Copeland sentenced to 43 years in prison for murder of Petty Officer Angelina Resendiz Copeland received a sentence of 528 months — or 44 years — with 365 days suspended for time served in pretrial confinement. Now, 21, he'll be 64 when he's released if he serves the full sentence. He pleaded guilty to the lesser included offense of unpremeditated murder, hiding Resendiz's body, lying to investigators, and several other offenses on Monday. During the two-day sentencing hearing, the court heard from Resendiz's family, friends, and fellow sailors from the USS James E. Williams, who described her as a ray of sunshine with a bubbly and fiery personality. Tuesday saw Copeland take the stand to apologize to Resendiz’s family, the Navy, and his own family. Speaking directly to Resendiz's mother, he told her he had “stolen the life of your daughter” and said he should have been someone she could trust as a fellow sailor. The defense also presented testimony from Copeland's mother and grandmother. In an emotional moment, Copeland’s grandmother asked to speak mother-to-mother with Resendiz's mother, Esmeralda Castle, expressing her condolences and apologizing to her. After sentencing, Castle said she's still pushing for change within the military and greater accountability for how cases like this are handled. With sentencing complete, Copeland will eventually be transferred to the US Disciplinary Barracks at Fort Leavenworth, Kan., where he'll serve the remainder of his sentence.



Newport News City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a temporary curfew for unaccompanied minors set for June 10, as well as Friday and Saturday nights at City Center. Newport News city council unanimously approves 7 p.m. curfew for minors at City Center The ordinance, sponsored by Councilman Rob Coleman, is intended to keep City Center safe and welcoming for the community and visitors, Mayor Jones’ office says. "Public safety is our top priority," Jones said in a statement. "We must take proactive steps to protect our community and ensure City Center remains a safe and welcoming destination for everyone." The 7 p.m. City Center curfew will apply on June 10, and Friday and Saturday until July 5. Jones clarified during the meeting that this is a "temporary emergency measure." The 11 p.m. city-wide curfew for unaccompanied minors has also been pushed forward an hour to 10 p.m. Jones’ call for a temporary curfew follows the arrest of 14 teens over the weekend after about 300 people gathered at City Center when multiple fights broke out. "We want to get in front of this. We have seen the trend not only here on the Peninsula, but here in Hampton Roads and the country, and as a council we want to be proactive," Coleman said. Across the water, Virginia Beach city leaders initially put in place a temporary “imminent threat” 7 p.m. curfew for minors after shootings at the Oceanfront back in March. Then in April, city council voted to implement an all-ages 9:30 p.m. curfew at the Oceanfront for two weekends. However, before the second weekend, a judge halted this stricter curfew from being implemented.

