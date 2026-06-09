Sailor shot and killed on PCU ship, Copeland sentencing, U.S. helicopter crash: Sunrise Brief

Jermiah Copeland, the sailor accused of killing Petty Officer Angelina Resendiz, pleaded guilty to unpremeditated murder Monday morning and will be sentenced on Tuesday. Jermiah Copeland pleads guilty to murder of Angelina Resendiz at Naval Station Norfolk Copeland admitted that he strangled the fellow sailor to death in his barracks during a night of drinking. He admitted he lied to NCIS investigators when initially interviewed about her whereabouts; he told them he brought her back to her room. He also admitted in court he brought her body to a wooded area in the Broad Creek section of Norfolk on June 2, 2025. Her body was discovered a week later. According to the plea deal holding statement, Copeland was guilty of five of the seven charges held against him: guilty of aggravated assault strangulation, indecent recording, obstruction of justice, false official statement, and his premeditated murder charge was reduced to an unpremeditated murder charge. Copeland also pleaded guilty to strangling another woman on the USS Harry S. Truman on July 24, 2024, as well as other offenses. Copeland will be sentenced to no less than 40 years and two months at Leavenworth Federal Prison in Kansas. He will also receive a dishonorable discharge and reduction of rank. When court resumes on Tuesday, we expect to hear from witnesses on the defense side and after that, the judge is set to impose a sentence.



A sailor on board the future USS John F. Kennedy, which currently sits at Newport News Shipbuilding before its commissioning, was shot and killed on Saturday morning. Piecing together what we know following Sailor's death on JFK Aircraft Carrier Another sailor is being held in pretrial confinement, though no charges have been filed while the investigation continues. The incident on Saturday resulted in the death of Boatswain's Mate Seaman Jesse Braswell, according to a Navy official. Crews responded to the scene at around 5:16 a.m. Records show Braswell joined the Navy in 2024 after living in Colorado. He was assigned to the future USS John F. Kennedy in March 2025. "Our deepest condolences are with the Seaman Braswell's family, friends and shipmates. Chaplain and counseling services are available on board and throughout the region for those affected," a Navy spokesperson said. The PCU John F. Kennedy is currently undergoing construction at Newport News Shipbuilding, which is expected to be completed next year. NCIS is continuing to investigate the shooting.

