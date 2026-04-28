Corolla water rescue, case against redistricting, alleged WHCD gunman charged

We're a month away from full-time lifeguards being on the beach in Corolla, but emergency organizations had to snap into action on April 22.

Three rescued from water in Corolla's first ocean save of the year

On what seemed like a calm day in the Atlantic Ocean, offshore wind gusts swept three people on inner tubes out. The incident shows that emergencies in the ocean can happen at any time and serve as a reminder for any beachgoer to know before you go. "I was the first one on the beach, immediately started donning my wetsuit and getting the rescue board," said Chet Flemming, a captain with Currituck County Fire and EMS. Flemming stayed with the two people who were farther out as a Corolla Beach Rescue lifeguard went in with another rescue board and brought in the person closest to shore.

All of this happened while a jet ski was launched with CBR Director and Chief Michael Cherry to rescue the other two people. "What folks don't realize is, once that wind gets past the barrier of the dune and the houses, it really picks up about 300 yards out. That's how we had one get about 200 yards out, he got in. The other two, we ended up over a mile out, that's the big difference in that one," said Cherry.

It was a successful joint operation by the three organizations on scene, which is a testament to their close working relationship in season and out of it. But it's also an event that each emergency organization hopes visitors can take as an educational moment of checking conditions of the ocean before you go out in it. "That day from the shore, the ocean looked very calm and flat. Unfortunately, that day the wind was 30 miles an hour plus out of the west, which is going to blow you offshore. They did have flotation. That's my big thing, is everyone needs to have flotation on in the ocean, so that was great. But unfortunately, the wind won that day," said Cherry.