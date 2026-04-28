TOP STORIES: Corolla water rescue, case against redistricting, alleged WHCD gunman charged
We're a month away from full-time lifeguards being on the beach in Corolla, but emergency organizations had to snap into action on April 22.Three rescued from water in Corolla's first ocean save of the year
On what seemed like a calm day in the Atlantic Ocean, offshore wind gusts swept three people on inner tubes out. The incident shows that emergencies in the ocean can happen at any time and serve as a reminder for any beachgoer to know before you go. "I was the first one on the beach, immediately started donning my wetsuit and getting the rescue board," said Chet Flemming, a captain with Currituck County Fire and EMS. Flemming stayed with the two people who were farther out as a Corolla Beach Rescue lifeguard went in with another rescue board and brought in the person closest to shore.
All of this happened while a jet ski was launched with CBR Director and Chief Michael Cherry to rescue the other two people. "What folks don't realize is, once that wind gets past the barrier of the dune and the houses, it really picks up about 300 yards out. That's how we had one get about 200 yards out, he got in. The other two, we ended up over a mile out, that's the big difference in that one," said Cherry.
It was a successful joint operation by the three organizations on scene, which is a testament to their close working relationship in season and out of it. But it's also an event that each emergency organization hopes visitors can take as an educational moment of checking conditions of the ocean before you go out in it. "That day from the shore, the ocean looked very calm and flat. Unfortunately, that day the wind was 30 miles an hour plus out of the west, which is going to blow you offshore. They did have flotation. That's my big thing, is everyone needs to have flotation on in the ocean, so that was great. But unfortunately, the wind won that day," said Cherry.
Virginians are awaiting a Virginia Supreme Court ruling on the legality of a newly approved congressional map that could give Democrats a 10-1 advantage across the Commonwealth.Virginia Supreme Court weighs the legality of new congressional map
Voters narrowly approved amending the state's congressional districts, but several lawsuits are challenging whether Democrats properly followed the procedure to get the amendment on the ballot. One of the cases went before the Virginia Supreme Court Monday morning. The arguments focus on whether Democrats acted quickly enough to put the measure on the ballot.
In Virginia, a constitutional amendment must pass the General Assembly twice with an election in between for the House of Delegates. Democrats passed the measure last October after early voting had already started for last fall's elections. Republicans argue this action was too late.
"The law is very clear the constitution was not followed and we hope that the court will rule accordingly," Senate GOP Leader Ryan McDougle said. "I think saying that the constitution was not followed is correct."
"The constitution defines the election as taking place on the Tuesday succeeding the first Monday in November," said Matthew Seligman, an attorney for Democratic lawmakers.
Longtime Virginia political observer Dr. Bob Holsworth said the case could come down to this specific timeline issue. “It seems to me that the Supreme Court certainly is taking the arguments that the Republican plaintiffs have put forward seriously and largely this argument is coming down to this very technical question,” Holsworth said. It is currently unknown when the Supreme Court will decide if this map will be used in the fall elections.
The alleged gunman who opened fire at the White House Correspondents’ dinner on Saturday has been charged with attempted assassination of President Donald Trump.How close was an alleged gunman to President Trump during the dinner shooting?
An affidavit released Monday, containing sworn testimony from an FBI agent, alleges 31-year-old Cole Thoms Allen of Torrance, California, reserved a room at the Washington Hilton hotel on April 6, then traveled by train via Chicago to Washington. He checked in the day before the White House Correspondents' Dinner, which took place on Saturday, April 25. According to the affidavit, Allen sent a message to family members explaining his intentions and justification. In it, he nicknames himself "Friendly Federal Assassin."
Allen did not speak during his court appearance on Monday. Prosecutors successfully argued to keep him detained pending additional hearings, including a detention hearing that will take place on Thursday. Scripps News learned that Allen sprinted through a security checkpoint and left behind a manifesto expressing a desire to target top Trump administration officials. Family members told investigators Allen had a tendency to make radical statements.
Authorities apprehended Allen before he could enter the ballroom where more than 2,000 guests, including President Trump and many cabinet members in the line of succession were gathered. One officer was shot in their bullet-resistant vest amid the chaos but is expected to recover. Inside the ballroom, attendees heard shots before Secret Service agents stormed the stage to protect Trump and others. Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley said in a statement on social media following the shooting that he plans to set up a briefing with Secret Service leadership regarding security protocols and related law enforcement activities.
This morning's weather: Tracking showers & storms for midweek
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says a chilly start this morning but taking a step warmer this afternoon with highs in the upper 60s. Look for a mix of clouds today with a spotty shower possible.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
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Interactive Traffic Map
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