Deadly I-64 crash update, Veterans Day events, Senate approves funding package: Sunrise Brief

On Monday, a driver entering I-64 in Virginia Beach from Indian River Road lost control of their car and hit a tractor trailer in an incident that had the highway closed in both directions. The tractor trailer hit the jersey wall and caught on fire, according to Virginia State Police. The driver of the trailer died in the incident, and the driver of the sedan was not seriously injured. VDOT cameras showed the overturned tractor-trailer erupt into flames around 7 a.m. This crash resulted in major backups in both directions on I-64.



To honor those who served and sacrificed in the military, a series of Veterans Day events and promotions will sweep Hampton Roads on Tuesday. The annual Tidewater Veterans Day Parade in Virginia Beach will kick off at 9 a.m. The parade will begin at 17th Street and Atlantic Avenue, eventually ending at the Tidewater Veterans Memorial. In Portsmouth, the celebration will take place inside the City Council Chamber in City Hall at 11 a.m. (the venue was changed due to weather conditions). On the peninsula, Colonial Williamsburg will honor all active-duty military and veterans with free admission. Regarding deals, Cinema Cafe locations in Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, and Chester will offer a free movie for all veterans, pending a valid proof of service at the ticket desk. Free coffees will also be available for all veterans, active-duty military members and their families at Wawa. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Texas Roadhouse will hand out free meal vouchers for veterans and active-duty military members.

