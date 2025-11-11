Deadly I-64 crash update, Veterans Day events, Senate approves funding package: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Deadly I-64 crash update, Veterans Day events, Senate approves funding package
On Monday, a driver entering I-64 in Virginia Beach from Indian River Road lost control of their car and hit a tractor trailer in an incident that had the highway closed in both directions.
The tractor trailer hit the jersey wall and caught on fire, according to Virginia State Police. The driver of the trailer died in the incident, and the driver of the sedan was not seriously injured.
VDOT cameras showed the overturned tractor-trailer erupt into flames around 7 a.m. This crash resulted in major backups in both directions on I-64.
To honor those who served and sacrificed in the military, a series of Veterans Day events and promotions will sweep Hampton Roads on Tuesday.
The annual Tidewater Veterans Day Parade in Virginia Beach will kick off at 9 a.m. The parade will begin at 17th Street and Atlantic Avenue, eventually ending at the Tidewater Veterans Memorial. In Portsmouth, the celebration will take place inside the City Council Chamber in City Hall at 11 a.m. (the venue was changed due to weather conditions). On the peninsula, Colonial Williamsburg will honor all active-duty military and veterans with free admission.
Regarding deals, Cinema Cafe locations in Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, and Chester will offer a free movie for all veterans, pending a valid proof of service at the ticket desk. Free coffees will also be available for all veterans, active-duty military members and their families at Wawa. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Texas Roadhouse will hand out free meal vouchers for veterans and active-duty military members.
In a 60-40 vote, the Senate has voted to pass a short-term funding bill that would reopen the government and end a shutdown that has now run for more than 40 days.
The bipartisan compromise between eight centrist Democrats and Republicans would fund much of the government through Jan. 30, 2026, ensure backpay for federal employees and reverse recent mass layoffs. The measure also secures funding for certain programs, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine was one of the few Democrats to vote in favor of the funding package. Speaking to News 3, he said his vote was contingent on safeguarding federal employees from a reduction in force (RIF).
“They really were reluctant to give me the pledge on no RIFs going forward. I got that at 4:45 yesterday afternoon, and that enabled me to say that I was going to vote yes on this bill,” Kaine said.
Kaine's counterpart, Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, voted against the funding package, arguing that this compromise should have included extended subsidies for the Affordable Care Act.
“I couldn’t vote for something that didn’t address the health care crisis that is imminent. Virginians are already seeing their rates double and triple who buy through the marketplace,” Warner said.
With its passage in the Senate, the legislation now moves to the House of Representatives, where GOP Speaker Mike Johnson has said the chamber could reconvene as soon as Wednesday of this week to vote. He has said he is confident there are enough votes in the chamber to pass the bill. The White House, meanwhile, says it supports the current agreement working its way through Congress.
This morning's weather: Major temperature drop despite the sun — some flurries visible before sunrise
Meteorologist Tony Nargi says today will start off very cold, with occasional flurries before sunrise along with temperatures in the low 30s and wind chills in the low 20s! Temperatures will only reach the mid to upper 40s this afternoon, with winds out of WNW at 10-20 mph. We'll see mostly sunny skies today, and mainly clear skies overnight. Low's will drop back into the 30s tonight, with some frost possible as well.
Tomorrow will be closer to normal, with temperatures reaching the low 60s after a cool start to the day. We'll see clear skies along with breezy conditions out of the SW at 10-20 mph. Dry conditions persist for the rest of the week, with Thursday remaining mostly sunny along with near normal temperatures in the upper 50s to 60. Winds will calm down a bit on Thursday, dropping to 10-15 mph out of the WNW.
