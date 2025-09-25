Deadly shooting on I-64, HRBT breakthrough, ICE detainee killed during shooting: Sunrise Brief

A woman died following a shooting on I-64 eastbound in York County Wednesday evening, according to Virginia State Police. Woman dies following shooting on I-64 in York County: VSP Based on a initial gatherings, a 2024 blue Honda sports utility vehicle ran off the road around 5:57 p.m., crashing into the guardrail on I-64 eastbound near mile marker 243, state police say. The driver was sent to a local hospital, where she later died from a gunshot wound. It was not specified when gunfire occurred during this incident. A detour was put in place at Humelsine Parkway while police responed to the scene. As state police continue to investigate this shooting, they've asked anyone who may have witnessed the Honda sports utility vehicle, or observed any interactions between this vehicle and another vehicle to contact them. Those with information can reach out to state police at 804-750-8788.



Mary, the tunnel-boring machine, broke through onto the south island of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Wednesday afternoon. 'We're excited:' Mary the tunnel boring machine makes final breakthrough for new HRBT tunnels Gov. Glenn Youngkin attended the breakthrough ceremony, touting the work that led to this momentous event. The largest highway construction project in Virginia's history is destroying distance and conquering time," Youngkin said. The U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy also delivered remarks at the event, saying "the taxpayers here did a lot of the work." The HRBT Expansion Project, a nearly $4 billion endeavor, has taken about 17 million man-hours as of Wednesday. While the tunnels are expected to have a positive impact on traffic, they will be tolled, with the rate changing based on demand. The new tunnels are expected to open by spring 2027.

