Deadly shooting on I-64, HRBT breakthrough, ICE detainee killed during shooting: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Deadly shooting on I-64, HRBT breakthrough, ICE detainee killed during shooting
A woman died following a shooting on I-64 eastbound in York County Wednesday evening, according to Virginia State Police.Woman dies following shooting on I-64 in York County: VSP
Based on a initial gatherings, a 2024 blue Honda sports utility vehicle ran off the road around 5:57 p.m., crashing into the guardrail on I-64 eastbound near mile marker 243, state police say. The driver was sent to a local hospital, where she later died from a gunshot wound. It was not specified when gunfire occurred during this incident.
A detour was put in place at Humelsine Parkway while police responed to the scene. As state police continue to investigate this shooting, they've asked anyone who may have witnessed the Honda sports utility vehicle, or observed any interactions between this vehicle and another vehicle to contact them. Those with information can reach out to state police at 804-750-8788.
Mary, the tunnel-boring machine, broke through onto the south island of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Wednesday afternoon.'We're excited:' Mary the tunnel boring machine makes final breakthrough for new HRBT tunnels
Gov. Glenn Youngkin attended the breakthrough ceremony, touting the work that led to this momentous event.
The largest highway construction project in Virginia's history is destroying distance and conquering time," Youngkin said.
The U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy also delivered remarks at the event, saying "the taxpayers here did a lot of the work."
The HRBT Expansion Project, a nearly $4 billion endeavor, has taken about 17 million man-hours as of Wednesday. While the tunnels are expected to have a positive impact on traffic, they will be tolled, with the rate changing based on demand. The new tunnels are expected to open by spring 2027.
One detainee was killed and two others remain in serious condition following a shooting at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Dallas on Wednesday, the Department of Homeland Security says.1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at ICE facility in Dallas
No officers were injured in the shooting, but Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem insisted the shooting was an "attack on ICE law enforcement."
In an interview with ABC News, ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons described the gunman as a sniper who took an ‘elevated position’ and fired into a secured portion of the facility. A law enforcement official identified the shooter as 29-year-old Joshua Jahn, according to The Associated Press. He took his own life after the attack, authorities said.
"While the investigation is ongoing, an initial review of the evidence shows an ideological motive behind this attack," FBI Director Kash Patel said. He later posted on social media photos of unspent shell casings with "ANTI ICE" written on them
This morning's weather: Hot & humid again today, cooler and soggy to end the week
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we're warming to near 90 again today with high humidity, for this time of year. We will see a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today. Scattered showers and storms will move in later tonight as a cold front approaches from the west. Strong to severe storms are possible mainly closer to I-95 (Central and Northern Virginia).
The cold front lingers over the Mid-Atlantic for the end of the week and the weekend, keeping us in a pattern of clouds and rain. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies on Friday with scattered showers and storms. Highs will drop to the mid 80s tomorrow, but it will still be humid.
Tropical update:
Tropical Storm Humberto is centered about 480 miles ENE of the northern Leeward Islands. A WNW to NW motion is expected over the next several days. Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. Steady strengthening is forecast during the next several days.
Tracking a tropical wave centered near the Dominican Republic. It is expected to move WNW, spreading heavy rainfall and gusty winds across Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic through today. The system is then expected to slow down and turn NW when it reaches the southwestern Atlantic. A tropical depression is likely to form when the disturbance is in the vicinity of the Bahamas late this week.
- Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (50%)
- Formation chance through 7 days: High (80%)
Traffic map:
