Deadly weekend shootings, data infrastructure town hall, mail-in voting appeal: Sunrise Brief

The Norfolk police chief told reporters during a press conference that the multiple deadly shootings that took place across a three-day span are not indicative of the city's wellbeing. 'An extraordinary responsibility': Investigations underway in deadly weekend shootings, police chief says This past weekend, three people were killed in back-to-back-to-back shootings across Norfolk. All three crimes happened between people that knew each other, Police Chief Mark Talbot said. "None of these cases are related," Talbot said. "It [homicide] is often a crime among people who know each other well, most often." The police chief added that Norfolk hit a record low in crime in 2025, and the department is hoping to reach those numbers again. Talbot ended ended the press conference with three pieces of advice to lower the rate of homicides: stay away from people with illegal weapons, only drink alcohol in safe environments with people you trust and do not buy or sell illegal drugs — the most common motive of homicide is related to narcotics, according to Talbot. On Friday, a 17-year-old boy died after being found shot multiple times at Druid Circle. On Saturday, 28-year-old Elijah Garrison was found shot dead at Pecan Point. On Sunday, a 47-year-old man was found dead with gunshot wounds at the intersection of West 25th Street and Llewellyn Avenue.



City leaders and the community will gather at Denbigh Community Center for a Digital Infrastructure Readiness Town Hall at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. This town hall will be facilitated by Vice Mayor Curtis Bethany III and Amanda Doughty. The event — which will center on data infrastructure and governance — is free and open to the public. For questions to be considered at this event, they must be sent in advance to: council@nnva.gov. Doughty has been vocal in her opposition to large-scale data centers coming to the area. She previously created a petition with thousands of signatures opposing new data centers in the city after news broke of a potential site being considered near Fort Eustis. She also spoke to News 3 to clear up rumors about what is being built at Jefferson Lab. Back in June, city, state, and federal leaders broke ground on the project. The building will house the lab's High Performance Data Facility, but on social media, people have been posting concerns that a large data center is now being built. "People think, you know, it's a data center, and I see where they do think that, because the sign literally says data center on it. And, there might not be enough information about what that building actually does," Doughty said. "There's still some things that I have questions about that I'm hoping will be addressed at the town hall meeting."

