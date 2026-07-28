Deadly weekend shootings, data infrastructure town hall, mail-in voting appeal: Sunrise Brief

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Top stories: Deadly weekend shootings, data infrastructure town hall, mail-in voting appeal
The Norfolk police chief told reporters during a press conference that the multiple deadly shootings that took place across a three-day span are not indicative of the city's wellbeing.'An extraordinary responsibility': Investigations underway in deadly weekend shootings, police chief says
This past weekend, three people were killed in back-to-back-to-back shootings across Norfolk. All three crimes happened between people that knew each other, Police Chief Mark Talbot said.
"None of these cases are related," Talbot said. "It [homicide] is often a crime among people who know each other well, most often."
The police chief added that Norfolk hit a record low in crime in 2025, and the department is hoping to reach those numbers again. Talbot ended ended the press conference with three pieces of advice to lower the rate of homicides: stay away from people with illegal weapons, only drink alcohol in safe environments with people you trust and do not buy or sell illegal drugs — the most common motive of homicide is related to narcotics, according to Talbot.
On Friday, a 17-year-old boy died after being found shot multiple times at Druid Circle. On Saturday, 28-year-old Elijah Garrison was found shot dead at Pecan Point. On Sunday, a 47-year-old man was found dead with gunshot wounds at the intersection of West 25th Street and Llewellyn Avenue.
City leaders and the community will gather at Denbigh Community Center for a Digital Infrastructure Readiness Town Hall at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
This town hall will be facilitated by Vice Mayor Curtis Bethany III and Amanda Doughty. The event — which will center on data infrastructure and governance — is free and open to the public. For questions to be considered at this event, they must be sent in advance to: council@nnva.gov.
Doughty has been vocal in her opposition to large-scale data centers coming to the area. She previously created a petition with thousands of signatures opposing new data centers in the city after news broke of a potential site being considered near Fort Eustis. She also spoke to News 3 to clear up rumors about what is being built at Jefferson Lab.
Back in June, city, state, and federal leaders broke ground on the project. The building will house the lab's High Performance Data Facility, but on social media, people have been posting concerns that a large data center is now being built.
"People think, you know, it's a data center, and I see where they do think that, because the sign literally says data center on it. And, there might not be enough information about what that building actually does," Doughty said. "There's still some things that I have questions about that I'm hoping will be addressed at the town hall meeting."
The Trump administration asked the Supreme Court on Monday to clear the way for an executive order from President Donald Trump that could dramatically change mail-in voting ahead of November’s midterm elections, AP reports.Trump administration urges Supreme Court to allow order targeting mail-in voting
The Justice Department asked the justices to halt for now lower court decisions blocking the sweeping changes in nearly half the country.
The request comes shortly after Trump delivered a primetime address elevating his yearslong push to raise doubts about the legitimacy of elections, and could be one of several voting-related challenges before the court ahead of the high-stakes midterm contest. The president ordered the government in March to create a “state citizenship list” of eligible voters and deliver mail ballots only to people on that list.
The executive order calls for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and the commissioner of the Social Security Administration to send state officials federal citizenship lists to determine eligible voters. It tells the U.S. Postal Service to deliver mail ballots only to people on the lists. The order also calls for ballots to have secure envelopes with unique barcodes for tracking. Federal funding could be withheld from states and localities that don’t comply.
The appeal argues that Trump’s order lays out “general policy guidance” and doesn’t directly dictate how states run their elections. Solicitor General D. John Sauer asked the high court to freeze the judge’s order as lawsuits play out, calling it indefensible.
Democratic officials in 23 states and the District of Columbia sued, saying the Constitution gives states and Congress the authority to set election rules, not the president. Their attorneys have said Trump’s proposed changes are ripe for abuse and could cause chaos.
This morning's weather: Another severe storm threat later today
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we're warming to the upper 80s today, which is closer to normal for this time of year. It will feel more like the mid 90s with the humidity. Most of the day will be partly cloudy with a S/SW breeze picking up. Showers and storms will develop late in the day (mainly after 4 PM). Strong to severe storms are possible with gusty winds, localized flooding, and isolated tornadoes.
Still warm tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We will see a return to sunshine.
The weather looks great for the end of the work week. Highs will settle in the mid 80s with lower humidity. We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with low rain chances.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
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