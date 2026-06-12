Deputy criminal complaint, new law impacts gun shop, intelligence act to expire: Sunrise Brief

A criminal complaint outlines the actions of Accomack County Deputy Luke Arnold, seen in a nearly 5-minute video obtained by WTKR through a Freedom of Information request assaulting a shackled inmate while being processed at jail. Video shows deputy assaulting handcuffed and shackled inmate while in custody The video shows Arnold slamming the inmate's head and back against the wall, grabbing his face and neck, and forcibly jerking his head back. Words are also seen being exchanged. About a minute later, the man is brought back down the hall and put into a cell, with more words being exchanged. The door shuts. The deputy then appears to push him, and he falls to the ground before being dragged into another room, according to the complaint. Law enforcement removed the audio from the video and placed a black square over the person’s face, saying it was to protect his identity. Arnold's actions on Oct. 16, 2025, at the jail at the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office led to his termination and a charge of assault and battery. A judge sentenced him to 90 days in jail, but all were suspended, meaning he will not serve time behind bars. The criminal complaint states that based on the available evidence, the use of physical force by Arnold against a fully restrained person appears excessive and inconsistent with both acceptable law enforcement standards and the principles governing reasonable use of force. A press release sent out by the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office reads in part:

Following a review of the facts developed during the investigation, Sheriff Todd Wessells determined that the incident warranted criminal review and initiated the criminal process by referring the matter to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney. After reviewing the case, the Commonwealth’s Attorney authorized criminal warrants charging Arnold with assault and battery. Those warrants were subsequently obtained and served by the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office.

The criminal proceedings have now concluded.”

Virginia's new assault weapons law takes effect July 1 as one local gun shop says changes will significantly impact business. Hampton Roads gun shop owners say they will lose business from Virginia's new assault weapons ban Starting July 1, Virginia will no longer allow the making, sale, or purchase of what the law considers assault weapons, with some exceptions. The law also applies to magazines that hold more than 15 rounds. Violations are a Class 1 misdemeanor, which could mean a hefty fine or up to a year in jail. People who already own those items will be allowed to keep them and can transfer them to immediate family members. Neal Davis, general manager of Bob's Gun Shop in Norfolk, said he is worried about what the changes could mean for the business. Davis says gun sales have been up at Bob's Gun Shop recently because people are buying the items that will be banned while they still can. However, he said the recent spike will not offset the loss in revenue to come. "Of course, we get a lot of questions of what can I have today that I can't have tomorrow? Because people don't understand the law change. And so, it's made us rather busy on a temporary basis. You know, the concern is next year," Davis said. Chesbay Arms, a Chesapeake gun shop, says it is closing permanently as of June 28 because of the new legislation. "I am signing this bill into law because firearms designed to inflict maximum casualties do not belong on our streets. We are taking this step to protect families and support the law enforcement officers who work every day to keep our communities safe,” Governor Abigail Spanberger said in a statement. Several lawsuits have been filed challenging the new gun laws, and multiple commonwealth's attorneys across the state have said they will not enforce or prosecute the law.