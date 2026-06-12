Deputy criminal complaint, new law impacts gun shop, intelligence act to expire: Sunrise Brief

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Top stories: Deputy criminal complaint, new law impacts gun shop, intelligence act to expire
A criminal complaint outlines the actions of Accomack County Deputy Luke Arnold, seen in a nearly 5-minute video obtained by WTKR through a Freedom of Information request assaulting a shackled inmate while being processed at jail.Video shows deputy assaulting handcuffed and shackled inmate while in custody
The video shows Arnold slamming the inmate's head and back against the wall, grabbing his face and neck, and forcibly jerking his head back. Words are also seen being exchanged. About a minute later, the man is brought back down the hall and put into a cell, with more words being exchanged. The door shuts. The deputy then appears to push him, and he falls to the ground before being dragged into another room, according to the complaint.
Law enforcement removed the audio from the video and placed a black square over the person’s face, saying it was to protect his identity. Arnold's actions on Oct. 16, 2025, at the jail at the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office led to his termination and a charge of assault and battery. A judge sentenced him to 90 days in jail, but all were suspended, meaning he will not serve time behind bars. The criminal complaint states that based on the available evidence, the use of physical force by Arnold against a fully restrained person appears excessive and inconsistent with both acceptable law enforcement standards and the principles governing reasonable use of force.
A press release sent out by the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office reads in part:
Following a review of the facts developed during the investigation, Sheriff Todd Wessells determined that the incident warranted criminal review and initiated the criminal process by referring the matter to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney. After reviewing the case, the Commonwealth’s Attorney authorized criminal warrants charging Arnold with assault and battery. Those warrants were subsequently obtained and served by the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office.
The criminal proceedings have now concluded.”
Virginia's new assault weapons law takes effect July 1 as one local gun shop says changes will significantly impact business.Hampton Roads gun shop owners say they will lose business from Virginia's new assault weapons ban
Starting July 1, Virginia will no longer allow the making, sale, or purchase of what the law considers assault weapons, with some exceptions. The law also applies to magazines that hold more than 15 rounds. Violations are a Class 1 misdemeanor, which could mean a hefty fine or up to a year in jail. People who already own those items will be allowed to keep them and can transfer them to immediate family members.
Neal Davis, general manager of Bob's Gun Shop in Norfolk, said he is worried about what the changes could mean for the business. Davis says gun sales have been up at Bob's Gun Shop recently because people are buying the items that will be banned while they still can. However, he said the recent spike will not offset the loss in revenue to come. "Of course, we get a lot of questions of what can I have today that I can't have tomorrow? Because people don't understand the law change. And so, it's made us rather busy on a temporary basis. You know, the concern is next year," Davis said. Chesbay Arms, a Chesapeake gun shop, says it is closing permanently as of June 28 because of the new legislation.
"I am signing this bill into law because firearms designed to inflict maximum casualties do not belong on our streets. We are taking this step to protect families and support the law enforcement officers who work every day to keep our communities safe,” Governor Abigail Spanberger said in a statement. Several lawsuits have been filed challenging the new gun laws, and multiple commonwealth's attorneys across the state have said they will not enforce or prosecute the law.
A key surveillance tool that allows the United States to collect intelligence abroad appears certain to expire after the House on Thursday failed to temporarily extend the program, in a protest of President Donald Trump 's temporary pick to head the nation's intelligence agencies.
Trump has doubled down on his choice of Bill Pulte for acting director of national intelligence, even though the federal housing finance regulator has little experience for the job. Democrats say they will not support the renewal of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, known as FISA, unless the Republican president withdraws Pulte's appointment and nominates a permanent replacement.
The House vote collapsed in bipartisan fashion, with some 20 Republicans and nearly all Democrats rejecting the temporary measure, 198-218. The Senate may try its own vote later Thursday, but hopes are dimming to prevent what could be rare lapse of spy powers. The law expires on Friday at midnight. The impasse could soon result in limitations on what intelligence the U.S. government can collect abroad just as World Cup games begin in cities around the country and ahead of celebrations for the nation’s 250th anniversary. While the provision has expired briefly before, this would be the first lengthy lapse, at a time when the U.S. and Iran are engaged in missile strikes that are testing a fragile ceasefire in the war.
A lapse would not automatically deprive the government’s authority to conduct surveillance, but could open the door to court challenges of the program. That could lead to stale intelligence, lawmakers said, including the type of information included in the president’s daily briefing. House Speaker Mike Johnson said he spoke with Trump within an hour of voting and was assured that Pulte would only serve temporarily and that president would “very soon” name a permanent nominee.
This morning's weather: Heat, humidity, and a severe storm risk today
***Heat Advisory from 11 AM to 8 PM Friday for most of SE VA and NE NC. Heat index to 105+ this afternoon.
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says another day of extreme heat and humidity. Highs will climb to the upper 90s today with an afternoon heat index to 105+. We will see a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Scattered showers/storms will develop this afternoon to evening. Some storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds and localized flooding.
Saturday will be the pick of the weekend. Highs will drop to the upper 80s with lower humidity. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds with a smaller chance for rain.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
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