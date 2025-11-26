Dominion Energy price hike, Ocean View double shooting, FBI probes lawmakers: Sunrise Brief

The State Corporation Commission (SCC) approved an $11.24 hike to monthly Dominion Energy bills starting next year. Monthly rates are also expected to increase in 2027 by $2.36, according to the SCC. Dominion Energy's requested price hike was initially proposed to be $14.73. These price hikes will result in Dominion Energy receiving a base rate revenue increase of $565.7 million for 2026 and an increase of $209.9 million for 2027 — something they called "just and reasonable." In an effort to protect other customers from rising costs, high-energy users, like data centers, will be subject to a new rate class. These users would be placed into the GS-5 class — starting Jan. 1, 2027, they must pay a minimum percentage of the power they contract (regardless of how much is leftover) so Dominion Energy can recoup costs.



Two people were hospitalized with serious injuries following a shooting near W Ocean View Avenue on Tuesday, according to Norfolk police. Specifically, police say they investigated the 100 Block of W Ocean View Avenue. Both victims of the shooting were found with life-threatening injuries and sent to the hospital as a result. The shooting was reported to police around 8:00 p.m. Norfolk police added that this incident is connected to a second scene in the 1800 Block of E Ocean View Avenue, based on initial gatherings. No further information regarding a possible suspect or the status of the victims have been provided by Norfolk police as of Wednesday morning.

