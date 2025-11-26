Dominion Energy price hike, Ocean View double shooting, FBI probes lawmakers: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Dominion Energy price hike, Ocean View double shooting, FBI probes lawmakers
The State Corporation Commission (SCC) approved an $11.24 hike to monthly Dominion Energy bills starting next year.
Monthly rates are also expected to increase in 2027 by $2.36, according to the SCC. Dominion Energy's requested price hike was initially proposed to be $14.73. These price hikes will result in Dominion Energy receiving a base rate revenue increase of $565.7 million for 2026 and an increase of $209.9 million for 2027 — something they called "just and reasonable."
In an effort to protect other customers from rising costs, high-energy users, like data centers, will be subject to a new rate class. These users would be placed into the GS-5 class — starting Jan. 1, 2027, they must pay a minimum percentage of the power they contract (regardless of how much is leftover) so Dominion Energy can recoup costs.
Two people were hospitalized with serious injuries following a shooting near W Ocean View Avenue on Tuesday, according to Norfolk police.
Specifically, police say they investigated the 100 Block of W Ocean View Avenue. Both victims of the shooting were found with life-threatening injuries and sent to the hospital as a result. The shooting was reported to police around 8:00 p.m.
Norfolk police added that this incident is connected to a second scene in the 1800 Block of E Ocean View Avenue, based on initial gatherings. No further information regarding a possible suspect or the status of the victims have been provided by Norfolk police as of Wednesday morning.
Democratic lawmakers who appeared in a social media video urging U.S. troops to defy “illegal orders” say the FBI has contacted them to begin scheduling interviews, signaling a possible inquiry into the matter.FBI contacts Democrats over military video
“President Trump is using the FBI as a tool to intimidate and harass Members of Congress,” a group of four Democratic House members said in a statement Tuesday. “Yesterday, the FBI contacted the House and Senate Sergeants at Arms requesting interviews.”
It would mark the second investigation tied to the video, coming a day after the Pentagon announced it is investigating Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona over potential violations of military law. The FBI and Pentagon actions come after President Donald Trump accused the lawmakers of sedition “punishable by DEATH” in a social media post. The White House eventually tempered the suggestion, saying the president wasn't calling for the death of members of Congress.
This morning's weather: Warm again today with scattered showers, much cooler to end the week
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we'll have a mild start this morning with temperatures in the 60s. We will warm to the low 70s this afternoon, 10+ degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers this morning to midday. Rain chances will drop and skies will begin to clear this afternoon to evening.
Much cooler for Thanksgiving. Highs will only reach the low 50s, a 20-degree temperature drop. Expect mostly sunny skies with a few extra clouds in the evening.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
