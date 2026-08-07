Dominion-NextEra merger, Va. unclaimed property, new 'birth tourism' order: Sunrise Brief

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Top stories: Dominion-NextEra merger, Va. unclaimed property, new 'birth tourism' order
Gov. Abigail Spanberger announced Thursday that she will formally intervene in the proposed $67 billion merger between Dominion Energy and Florida-based NextEra Energy.Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger intervenes in $67B Dominion-NextEra merger
"We're looking at the potential merger that exists, the decision that is before the SCC, and frankly having so many questions about what would this mean for Virginia, what would it mean for Virginia jobs, for our communities, for overall energy affordability," Spanberger said.
In a Washington Post op-ed announcing her decision, Spanberger said she is "deeply skeptical" about whether selling Virginia's largest state-regulated utility to an out-of-state company would benefit the commonwealth.
"That is why I will be taking the legal step of 'intervening' in this proposed merger," she wrote. "I know this action is unprecedented by a Virginia governor — but so, too, is the size of this proposed merger and its potential impact on the commonwealth."
The State Corporation Commission has 180 days to review the merger application before issuing a decision.
The Virginia Department of Treasury has returned a record $159 million in unclaimed property following the rollout of an automated system.Virginia returns record $159M in unclaimed property following rollout of automated system
The Virginia Department of Treasury is currently holding $4.4 billion in unclaimed property belonging to the public. But thanks to recent changes in state law and new automated systems, it is getting easier for Virginians to get their money back.
Following a News 3 investigation that exposed issues within the system and comparing Virginia to other states, lawmakers passed the Cash Now Act in March 2025. The initiative, known as VACashNow, allows the treasury to automatically send out checks for claims of less than $5,000 without a person having to file a claim.
The Department of Treasury recently posted on Facebook that they have shattered previous records. According to data provided by the Department of Treasury, the state paid out $159 million across 160,000 claims in fiscal year 2026 — a massive jump from the $59 million paid out just four years ago.
President Donald Trump signed two executive orders Thursday aimed at limiting birthright citizenship following a recent Supreme Court decision.Trump targets 'birth tourism' in latest executive orders
White House officials said the first order broadens the existing exceptions to birthright citizenship under the 14th Amendment. Examples discussed in the Oval Office included "alien enemies" of the United States, members of foreign terrorist organizations and certain people who lobby or act on behalf of foreign governments. The 14th Amendment guarantees citizenship to most people born in the United States, though limited exceptions already exist. The administration says the order expands those exceptions.
A second executive order targets so-called birth tourism, in which pregnant women travel to the United States on tourist visas to give birth so their children will obtain U.S. citizenship. White House officials acknowledged the practice is relatively uncommon but said the administration wants to prevent people from using tourist visas for that purpose.
Officials did not explain how they would determine whether a traveler intends to give birth in the United States. Reporters asked how immigration officials would decide whether someone is too far along in a pregnancy to enter on a tourist visa, but the administration did not provide details.
This morning's weather: Several days with a heat index over 100
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says hot & humid again today with highs in the low to mid 90s and an afternoon heat index to 100+. We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a stray shower or storm possible.
The hot and humid stretch continues through the weekend. Expect highs in the low to mid 90s with heat indices reaching 100 to 105. An isolated shower/storm is possible (20 to 30% chance).
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
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