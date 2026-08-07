Dominion-NextEra merger, Va. unclaimed property, new 'birth tourism' order: Sunrise Brief

Gov. Abigail Spanberger announced Thursday that she will formally intervene in the proposed $67 billion merger between Dominion Energy and Florida-based NextEra Energy. Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger intervenes in $67B Dominion-NextEra merger "We're looking at the potential merger that exists, the decision that is before the SCC, and frankly having so many questions about what would this mean for Virginia, what would it mean for Virginia jobs, for our communities, for overall energy affordability," Spanberger said. In a Washington Post op-ed announcing her decision, Spanberger said she is "deeply skeptical" about whether selling Virginia's largest state-regulated utility to an out-of-state company would benefit the commonwealth. "That is why I will be taking the legal step of 'intervening' in this proposed merger," she wrote. "I know this action is unprecedented by a Virginia governor — but so, too, is the size of this proposed merger and its potential impact on the commonwealth." The State Corporation Commission has 180 days to review the merger application before issuing a decision.

The Virginia Department of Treasury has returned a record $159 million in unclaimed property following the rollout of an automated system. Virginia returns record $159M in unclaimed property following rollout of automated system The Virginia Department of Treasury is currently holding $4.4 billion in unclaimed property belonging to the public. But thanks to recent changes in state law and new automated systems, it is getting easier for Virginians to get their money back. Following a News 3 investigation that exposed issues within the system and comparing Virginia to other states, lawmakers passed the Cash Now Act in March 2025. The initiative, known as VACashNow, allows the treasury to automatically send out checks for claims of less than $5,000 without a person having to file a claim. The Department of Treasury recently posted on Facebook that they have shattered previous records. According to data provided by the Department of Treasury, the state paid out $159 million across 160,000 claims in fiscal year 2026 — a massive jump from the $59 million paid out just four years ago.