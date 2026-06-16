E-bike issues, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower returns, more on U.S.-Iran agreement: Sunrise Brief

Law enforcement in Virginia Beach, York County and Poquoson are cracking down on e-bike concerns after a 15-year-old led officers on a pursuit in the Sandbridge area. Virginia Beach, York-Poquoson among localities tackling electric dirt bike issues Last week, the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office shared a video on social media highlighting issues deputies have encountered involving the vehicles. “These bikes are capable of high speeds but provide little protection in the event of a crash with a passenger vehicle,” Sheriff Ron Montgomery said in a video posted to Facebook. “The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office has received numerous complaints, including reckless riding, juveniles weaving through traffic, ignoring traffic signals, doing wheelies, and operating on highways and heavily traveled roadways.” The sheriff’s office said the main difference between electric bicycles and electric dirt bikes comes down to pedals and where the vehicles can legally operate. Sheriff Montgomery is encouraging parents to speak with their children about the dangers of riding vehicles on public roads. “Let’s work together to educate our young adults on the safe and lawful operation of these bikes,” Montgomery said.

The Navy's Carrier Strike Group Two is another step closer to being combat ready with the return of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower from maintenance. USS Dwight D. Eisenhower returns to Naval Station Norfolk, carrier strike group gets new commander Rear Adm. P. Scott Miller took over as the strike group's commanding officer Monday. The Change of Command ceremony was held aboard the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier, which returned to Naval Station Norfolk after a year-and-a-half of maintenance. The maintenance phase was mostly overseen by outgoing strike group commander Rear Adm. Dusty Rhodes, who noted the carrier wrapped up repairs ahead of schedule. Rhodes said the Eisenhower and the rest of the strike group will begin preparing for a deployment scheduled for next year. "You start getting the team together. So you get all the ships, the aircraft carrier and the air wing. A crawl, walk, run mindset, where by the end of it, they'll [get certified] to be able to deploy anywhere in the world to be able to take on any adversary," Rhodes said, echoing what he told the audience earlier during the ceremony.