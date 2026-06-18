Early voting Va. primary, NN launches first responder drones, Iran agreement: Sunrise Brief

Early voting is now open for Virginia's primary elections, which were moved from June to August as part of an effort to redraw the state's congressional districts. That redistricting effort was struck down, so the districts remain the same as before. Voters can cast early ballots at their local registrar's office or a satellite location through Aug. 1. The deadline to register or update a voter registration is July 24, which is also the deadline to request a mail-in ballot. Primary Election Day is Aug. 4. Early voting for the November general election begins in September. Several primaries are taking place in Hampton Roads. The 1st Congressional District, which includes Williamsburg, James City County and Gloucester, has a Democratic primary with seven candidates in the race. The 2nd Congressional District, covering Virginia Beach, the Eastern Shore and Chesapeake, has a Democratic primary with four candidates. A Republican primary is also being held for a Virginia U.S. Senate seat, with three candidates on the ballot.

Newport News is launching a drone first responder program to help police and fire departments respond faster to emergencies across the city. Newport News launches drone first responder program for police and fire Police and fire can launch drones across the city from 4 different locations. Eight drones will help them quickly respond to scenes, and within 90 seconds in some cases, an image will be displayed. About 20 firefighters and police officers are now certified drone pilots. The fire department will use the drones to help respond to fires at buildings or car crashes, using thermal images from the drones to help search for a fire. Police will use them only in serious cases. "These are going to be for critical incidents where we're asking men and women to respond to high stressful situations, where individuals could be injured. The more information we have, the quicker we can get there, provides a better response," Police Chief Steve Drew said. The program is still in final testing before it goes live.