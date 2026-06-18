Early voting Va. primary, NN launches first responder drones, Iran agreement: Sunrise Brief

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Top stories: Early voting Va. primary, NN launches first responder drones, Iran agreement
Early voting is now open for Virginia's primary elections, which were moved from June to August as part of an effort to redraw the state's congressional districts.
That redistricting effort was struck down, so the districts remain the same as before. Voters can cast early ballots at their local registrar's office or a satellite location through Aug. 1. The deadline to register or update a voter registration is July 24, which is also the deadline to request a mail-in ballot. Primary Election Day is Aug. 4. Early voting for the November general election begins in September.
Several primaries are taking place in Hampton Roads. The 1st Congressional District, which includes Williamsburg, James City County and Gloucester, has a Democratic primary with seven candidates in the race. The 2nd Congressional District, covering Virginia Beach, the Eastern Shore and Chesapeake, has a Democratic primary with four candidates. A Republican primary is also being held for a Virginia U.S. Senate seat, with three candidates on the ballot.
Newport News is launching a drone first responder program to help police and fire departments respond faster to emergencies across the city.Newport News launches drone first responder program for police and fire
Police and fire can launch drones across the city from 4 different locations. Eight drones will help them quickly respond to scenes, and within 90 seconds in some cases, an image will be displayed. About 20 firefighters and police officers are now certified drone pilots. The fire department will use the drones to help respond to fires at buildings or car crashes, using thermal images from the drones to help search for a fire.
Police will use them only in serious cases. "These are going to be for critical incidents where we're asking men and women to respond to high stressful situations, where individuals could be injured. The more information we have, the quicker we can get there, provides a better response," Police Chief Steve Drew said. The program is still in final testing before it goes live.
Senior U.S. officials on Wednesday dictated the 14 points of the memorandum of understanding between the U.S. and Iran, reading the text of the agreement to reporters on a phone call, CBS reports.
Key points of the deal include:
- Both sides agreed to "the immediate and permanent end to military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon."
- Iran "will make arrangements using its best efforts for the safe passage of commercial vessels with no charge for 60 days only from the Persian Gulf to the Sea of Oman and vice versa."
- The U.S. and regional partners will develop a reconstruction plan for Iran worth at least $300 billion.
- Iran affirms that it "shall not procure or develop nuclear weapons."
- There will be 60 days to sign a final agreement, which the two sides can agree to extend.
"If it doesn't get done in 60 days, that's all right. We go back to bombing," President Trump said at the G7 in France Wednesday. "I don't want to do that, because it's so good, but we might have to, because we're never going to let them have a nuclear weapon."
This morning's weather: Heat index to 100+ today, Severe storm risk tonight
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says today will be the hottest day of the week with highs in the upper 90s and an afternoon heat index near 105. We will see a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. The wind will also pick up today, SW at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph.
Scattered showers and storms will move in this evening through tonight. Some storms could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and localized flooding.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
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