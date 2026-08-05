Election results, woman sentenced for shooting death of dad, Iran deal update: Sunrise Brief

The August primary elections in Virginia featured a slate of competitive races as candidates seek to secure their party's nomination for the general election in November. 2026 Virginia primary elections: News 3 breaks down results, projected winners A GOP primary for U.S. Senate saw three candidates on the ballot. Bert Mizusawa won the nomination and is set to face off against incumbent Democratic Sen. Mark Warner, who has already secured his party's nomination. Shannon Taylor has secured the Democratic nomination in the race to represent Virginia's 1st Congressional District. Taylor is set to face off against incumbent GOP Rep. Rob Wittman in the November general election. Former Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria’s victory in the 2nd Congressional District sets up what will be a closely watched general election rematch with Republican Rep. Jen Kiggans, who ousted her in 2022. Early voting for the Nov. 3 general election begins on Sept. 18 and will run through Oct. 31.

A woman was sentenced for the 2025 shooting death of her elderly father, the Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney's Office told News 3 on Tuesday. Back in April, 44-year-old Jennifer Mulligan pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of felony. She was sentenced to a total of 43 years, with 26 years suspended. This means she will serve 17 years in prison, according to the Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. She must surrender her gun and have no hostile contact with her siblings. After her release, she will be on supervised probation. Mulligan's initial first-degree murder charge was reduced as a result of her taking a plea agreement. On May 7, 2025, around 11:11 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting in the 500 Block of Rodney Lane. When officers arrived, they found 90-year-old Woodard McClure dead "with a gunshot wound to the head,” court documents say. Police confirmed to News 3 that McClure and Mulligan both lived in the home on Rodney Lane. During a hearing in Sept., a 911 call made by Mulligan was played in the courtroom in which she can be heard confessing to the dispatcher. When asked if she shot her father on purpose or if it was an accident, she said it was on purpose. When asked why, Mulligan alluded to past abuse from her father.