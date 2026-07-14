Exmore shootings, Suffolk ICE arrest update, Sen. Graham's sister appointed: Sunrise Brief

Two women are dead, and several others were shot, including a suspect and a sheriff's deputy, early Monday morning when a gunman opened fire in multiple locations, the Northampton County Sheriff's Office confirmed to News 3. Police investigating series of deadly shootings on Eastern Shore The sheriff's office says the violence started around 4:30 a.m. at a mobile home park. After deputies responded to Randall Circle in Exmore, a man began shooting at deputies in their cars with a rifle, striking one in the vest, Sheriff David Doughty said. One deputy was hit in their ballistic vest but is okay. The suspect drove off and was found about 30 minutes later at another home a few miles away. Deputies exchanged gunfire with the suspect after he was found shooting at houses on Parallel Road. The suspect was shot and taken into custody. Investigators say two women were killed during shootings. One was shot at the mobile home park. The other was found dead at a separate scene on Seaside Road in Nassawadox. In an interview with News 3, Doughty said the woman found at Seaside Road was a family member of the suspect. The NCSO said they believe the suspect is the same in all three incidents, but they don't have complete information about a motive or relationships between the suspect and the victims. The suspect and three other shooting victims are being treated at the hospital, the sheriff's office said. Virginia State Police are also investigating.



An undocumented Guatemalan immigrant seen in a now viral video outside a hospital in Suffolk being tackled and punched repeatedly during an arrest by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents has agreed to voluntarily depart the country, an ICE spokesperson confirmed to News 3 Monday. Undocumented immigrant seen in video being tackled, punched by ICE in Suffolk arrest voluntarily departs US The video of the incident taken near Sentara Belle Harbour Hospital shows officers tackling and striking the man, identified as Victor Alfredo Perez Martin. Perez Martin was arrested during what ICE called a "targeted enforcement operation." They say he resisted arrest and ran toward the hospital. In the video, three agents are seen tackling Perez Martin to the ground, and then continue punching and kneeing him in the stomach and back. A fourth agent runs in and helps the others get him to lie down. Attorney James Reyes is representing Martin. "Quite the reaction from ICE officers and what I believe is an overreaction and an overuse of force," Reyes said. Reyes has requested that a notice to appear in immigration court be issued for Martin. "We've requested that notice to appear in immigration court be issued for him so that he'll have a chance to fight his case in immigration court and he'll have the opportunity to present his case in front of an immigration judge so that a decision can be made regarding his status here in the United States," Reyes said. As of Monday, July 13, Reyes said Martin is being held in a facility in Farmville, Virginia. Perez Martin was taken to the ICE field office in Norfolk where he declined medical treatment, ICE said. He accepted voluntarily departure and will be removed from the U.S. "as soon as possible." Sentara told News 3 Monday afternoon that they were not involved.

