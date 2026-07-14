Exmore shootings, Suffolk ICE arrest update, Sen. Graham's sister appointed: Sunrise Brief

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Top stories: Exmore shootings, Suffolk ICE arrest update, Sen. Graham's sister appointed
Two women are dead, and several others were shot, including a suspect and a sheriff's deputy, early Monday morning when a gunman opened fire in multiple locations, the Northampton County Sheriff's Office confirmed to News 3.Police investigating series of deadly shootings on Eastern Shore
The sheriff's office says the violence started around 4:30 a.m. at a mobile home park. After deputies responded to Randall Circle in Exmore, a man began shooting at deputies in their cars with a rifle, striking one in the vest, Sheriff David Doughty said. One deputy was hit in their ballistic vest but is okay. The suspect drove off and was found about 30 minutes later at another home a few miles away. Deputies exchanged gunfire with the suspect after he was found shooting at houses on Parallel Road. The suspect was shot and taken into custody.
Investigators say two women were killed during shootings. One was shot at the mobile home park. The other was found dead at a separate scene on Seaside Road in Nassawadox. In an interview with News 3, Doughty said the woman found at Seaside Road was a family member of the suspect.
The NCSO said they believe the suspect is the same in all three incidents, but they don't have complete information about a motive or relationships between the suspect and the victims. The suspect and three other shooting victims are being treated at the hospital, the sheriff's office said. Virginia State Police are also investigating.
An undocumented Guatemalan immigrant seen in a now viral video outside a hospital in Suffolk being tackled and punched repeatedly during an arrest by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents has agreed to voluntarily depart the country, an ICE spokesperson confirmed to News 3 Monday.Undocumented immigrant seen in video being tackled, punched by ICE in Suffolk arrest voluntarily departs US
The video of the incident taken near Sentara Belle Harbour Hospital shows officers tackling and striking the man, identified as Victor Alfredo Perez Martin. Perez Martin was arrested during what ICE called a "targeted enforcement operation." They say he resisted arrest and ran toward the hospital. In the video, three agents are seen tackling Perez Martin to the ground, and then continue punching and kneeing him in the stomach and back. A fourth agent runs in and helps the others get him to lie down.
Attorney James Reyes is representing Martin. "Quite the reaction from ICE officers and what I believe is an overreaction and an overuse of force," Reyes said. Reyes has requested that a notice to appear in immigration court be issued for Martin. "We've requested that notice to appear in immigration court be issued for him so that he'll have a chance to fight his case in immigration court and he'll have the opportunity to present his case in front of an immigration judge so that a decision can be made regarding his status here in the United States," Reyes said.
As of Monday, July 13, Reyes said Martin is being held in a facility in Farmville, Virginia. Perez Martin was taken to the ICE field office in Norfolk where he declined medical treatment, ICE said. He accepted voluntarily departure and will be removed from the U.S. "as soon as possible." Sentara told News 3 Monday afternoon that they were not involved.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced Monday that he would appoint Darline Graham Nordone, Lindsey Graham's sister, to serve out the remainder of his term in the Senate.Darline Graham Nordone tapped to fill Lindsey Graham's Senate seat
The appointment comes after Graham, the Republican Senator from the state, died over the weekend from heart complications. Nordone will serve the rest of Graham's term, which is set to expire in January. She has not held elected office before.
Lindsey Graham became Nordone's legal guardian when he was 22 after their father died. He later adopted Nordone so that she would receive his military benefits.
A Republican primary election will go on in August to replace Graham on the state ballot for the midterms. The winner of the midterm election in November will serve a full six-year term in the Senate.
Graham's office told reporters Sunday that a preliminary report from the medical examiner found he likely died from an aortic dissection — a tear in the wall of the main artery connected to his heart. Graham was 71.
This morning's weather: Sunny and pleasant Tuesday, heating up Wednesday
Meteorologist Tony Nargi says This morning will start out around 70 with some lingering clouds possible, particularly on the Outer Banks. We'll see dry conditions and mostly sunny skies today, with lower humidity as well. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s with winds out of the ENE at 5-10 mph. Overnight will be clear with lows in the 60s and low 70s.
Tomorrow will be another mostly sunny day. High temperatures will take a big jump into the mid 90s, though dew points in the upper 60s (relatively low humidity compared to the last two weeks) should only lead to heat indices around 100. Winds will be out of the ENE at 5-10 mph. Overnight lows will only drop into the upper 70s. Thursday will be very hot, and heat advisories are likely. We'll see mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s. Heat indices will surpass 105 as humidity builds back in as well.
For the latest weather updates, watch Tony live on News 3 This Morning here.
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