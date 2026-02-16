Fatal CBBT truck crash, James River fuel spill, partial government shutdown: Sunrise Brief

A truck driver for Perdue Farms has died in a crash at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel Sunday morning when the tractor-trailer went over the guard rail and into the water. Perdue driver identified, truck recovered following fatal Chesapeake Bay-Bridge Tunnel crash Officials with the CBBT shared Sunday evening that the driver has been identified as 61-year-old Ronnie Andrews of Robersonville, N.C. The single-vehicle crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near the North Channel Bridge on the southbound span, just south of Fisherman Island. The tractor-trailer went over the west side of the bridge. “The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the CBBT are with the family, loved ones and fellow employees of Mr. Andrews during this difficult time,” said Jeff Holland, Executive Director of the CBBT. The bridge-tunnel facility sustained damage to a guardrail and curb in the crash. Maintenance crews with the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel worked Sunday to make the repairs, which officials say will continue for several days this week. The cause of the crash is under investigation, CBBT officials said, adding that weather was not a factor given low winds, no rain, and "fair visibility."



About 7,700 gallons of fuel spilled into the James River on Friday near Newport News Shipbuilding during a transfer to the John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) aircraft carrier. 7,700 gallons of fuel spills into James River during transfer to John F. Kennedy carrier A statement from a shipyard spokesperson says the spill happened around 1 p.m. February 13 when fuel was being transferred from a barge to the future USS John F. Kennedy. The spokesperson says 7,749 gallons of fuel were "unaccounted for from the transfer." "The transfer was secured, and containment booms, clean up and remediation efforts were initiated immediately to contain the fuel and protect the surrounding environment. The U.S. Coast Guard and local authorities were notified – they are reviewing and monitoring the ongoing cleanup process," the shipyard's statement goes on to say. "We want to thank our shipbuilders, subcontractors and Navy for their quick actions in handling the spill and their continued engagement in the cleanup process." The city of Newport News confirmed the information in a statement Sunday evening, adding that the cause of the spill is under investigation and that nearby residents may smell the odor. Drinking water is still safe, officials said.

